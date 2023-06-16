Photo: Justin Ford / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.16.2023

Ja Morant is in time out. Today (June 16), the NBA officially announced a 25-game suspension for the Memphis Grizzlies star. The disciplinary action stems from an Instagram Live showing the young baller waving a gun as he sat in a car, rapping with a friend in early May. The 23-year-old faced backlash for a similar incident at a nightclub in March.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver previously stated that he would handle the situation following the league’s Finals. With the Denver Nuggets defeating the Miami Heat earlier this week, Silver stayed true to his word. “Ja Morant’s decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games. The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated,” Silver said in a statement obtained by ESPN.

Silver noted that the point guard needs to take a moment to refocus: “For Ja, basketball needs to take a back seat at this time. Prior to his return to play, he will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.” At the end of May, authorities performed a welfare check on Morant when the athlete posted a series of cryptic messages to social media. After telling his family he loved them, he ended the posts by writing, “Bye.”

On Friday (June 9), Morant issued a statement acknowledging his recent behavior. “I’ve had time to reflect and I realize how much hurt I’ve caused. I want to apologize to the NBA, the Grizzlies, my teammates and the city of Memphis. To Adam Silver, Zach Kleiman and Robert Pera — who gave me the opportunity to be a professional athlete and have supported me — I’m sorry for the harm I’ve done. To the kids who look up to me, I’m sorry for failing you as a role model. I promise I’m going to be better,” he said, in part.

