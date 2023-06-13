Photo: Denver Post / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, last night (June 12) was cause for celebration because the Denver Nuggets earned their first-ever NBA Championship. The major victory even garnered a response from Former President of the United States Barack Obama.

“Congrats to the Denver Nuggets and the remarkable Finals MVP Nikola Jokić for bringing home the franchise’s first NBA Championship!” Obama tweeted following the match against the Miami Heat at the Ball Arena. Fans who flocked to the streets full of joy after the historic win were unfortunately interrupted by tragedy as the evening ended with multiple individuals taken to local hospitals due to gunshot wounds.

According to CNN, supporters were gathered downtown when the crime occurred. “Congratulations, Nuggets! Let’s celebrate safely, Denver!” the city’s police department tweeted last night. Some residents may have missed the memo because a few hours later, during the early morning hours of today (June 13), another message was sent out: “Nine total gunshot victims have been identified from the shooting in the 2000 block of Market St, plus a suspect who also sustained a gunshot wound. [Three] victims are in critical condition, the other victims [and] the suspect are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.”

Several updates were shared via the Denver Police Department, including, “This is a complex, ongoing investigation in its early stages. Preliminary info indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals. Updates will be provided as they become available.” Due to the number of individuals wounded, the incident is considered a mass shooting. CNN noted that last night’s melee “is among at least 291 mass shootings in the [United States] so far this year.” As authorities have not connected the violence to the NBA champs, the team continued to celebrate — tweeting videos of the players overcome with happiness for their hard work. A parade in their honor will be held this Thursday (June 15).

