Photo: Matthew Stockman / Staff via Getty Images and Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

After having a few stumbles in the NBA Western Conference Finals, the Denver Nuggets reached the league’s championship for the first time in 2023 and have now secured a title.

Last night (June 12), confetti began to fill the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado after the Nuggets players dribbled out the clock in game five of the Finals. For the first time in the program’s history, the team earned a title after defeating the Miami Heat in a 4-1 series.

Since the beginning of the season, the Nuggets appeared poised to make a run for a championship. For most of the league’s year, the team sat atop the WC standings. Once the regular season ended, the Nuggets secured the top NBA playoff seed in the conference. Led by their two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić and veteran point guard Jamal Murray, the Nuggets defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round.

In round two, the team routed the Phoenix Suns in a 4-2 series. The Nuggets moved on to the WCF where they swept the Los Angeles Lakers 4-0. After securing the championship, Finals MVP Jokić spoke with reporters about the historical moment. “The job is done. We can go home now,” he said.

In 2014, the Nuggets drafted the 28-year-old athlete as the No. 41 pick out of Serbia, his home country. Along with two league MVPs, Jokić has acquired five NBA All-Star appearances in his young career.

Former President Barack Obama was among the public figures to offer their congratulations to the Nuggets. Although the 61-year-old politician no longer serves in the White House, he continues to honor professional and college programs on their championship victories. The Hawaii native tweeted, “Congrats to the Denver Nuggets and the remarkable Finals MVP Nikola Jokić for bringing home the franchise’s first NBA Championship!”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Barack Obama
NBA
Sports

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cause of death for Olympic star Tori Bowie revealed

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

Conor McGregor sends Miami Heat mascot to emergency room in prank gone wrong

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

Brittney Griner and WNBA players' safety under review after "provocateur" harassed her at Dallas airport

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.11.2023

New England Patriots star Jonathan Jones gives sound advice to college students getting NIL deals

By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.09.2023

Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity

By Ty Cole
  /  06.09.2023

Teyana Taylor drops a love letter to Harlem starring herself, Jalen Hurts, and DJ Khaled

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Damar Hamlin participates in first full Buffalo Bills practice since near-fatal incident

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.06.2023

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gives his thoughts on LeBron James considering retirement from the NBA

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.06.2023

Kansas City Chiefs visit White House for the first time after 2023 Super Bowl victory

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.06.2023

Odell Beckham Jr. mourns the loss of Ms. Jacky Oh: “Rest easy, Angel”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

Barack Obama and more speak out on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.02.2023

Naomi Osaka and Cordae reveal “a little princess is on the way”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"

By Ty Cole
  /  06.02.2023

Megan Thee Stallion sparks dating rumors after attending Italian wedding with Belgian soccer player and Twitter is gagging

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

Brittney Griner’s “Connected by Cause” collection benefits wrongly detained individuals

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.29.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cause of death for Olympic star Tori Bowie revealed

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

Conor McGregor sends Miami Heat mascot to emergency room in prank gone wrong

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

Brittney Griner and WNBA players' safety under review after "provocateur" harassed her at Dallas airport

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.11.2023

New England Patriots star Jonathan Jones gives sound advice to college students getting NIL deals

By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.09.2023

Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity

By Ty Cole
  /  06.09.2023

Teyana Taylor drops a love letter to Harlem starring herself, Jalen Hurts, and DJ Khaled

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Damar Hamlin participates in first full Buffalo Bills practice since near-fatal incident

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.06.2023

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gives his thoughts on LeBron James considering retirement from the NBA

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.06.2023

Kansas City Chiefs visit White House for the first time after 2023 Super Bowl victory

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.06.2023

Odell Beckham Jr. mourns the loss of Ms. Jacky Oh: “Rest easy, Angel”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

Barack Obama and more speak out on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.02.2023

Naomi Osaka and Cordae reveal “a little princess is on the way”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"

By Ty Cole
  /  06.02.2023

Megan Thee Stallion sparks dating rumors after attending Italian wedding with Belgian soccer player and Twitter is gagging

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

Brittney Griner’s “Connected by Cause” collection benefits wrongly detained individuals

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.29.2023
View More

Trending
Receipts

B. Simone vs. Desi Banks | 'Receipts'

On this episode of “Receipts,” Desi Banks puts his friendship with comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone to the test when they battle it out to guess contestant Darrius’ hidden talent. Presented by Walmart.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
Tour Tales

Tour Tales | From JID's "hip hop rock" shows to his own art galleries, Bxlyfe's photography is all about telling stories

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” the New York-bred photographer explains what the craziest Dreamville show he ever shot was, what it was like shooting Juice WRLD in Sweden, and how he plans to use art to connect creatives around the world.

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.30.2023
News

Busta Rhymes brought to tears by "Happy Birthday" performance from fan

“Don’t do that!” Drummond told Busta as he started to cry.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.30.2023
News

Lil Durk surprises viral homeless fan with hotel stay and cash in sweet video

Last month, an unhoused fan went viral for watching Lil Durk’s music video on a projector in a tent on a Los Angeles sidewalk.

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023
View More