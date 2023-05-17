Photo: Justin Ford / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023

It seems NBA star Ja Morant is ready to turn a new leaf. Maybe it was AI Coach Carter talking some sense into him, but the 23-year-old has apologized for his recent behavior that let his supporters and team down.

As previously reported by REVOLT, over the weekend, he caused an uproar on social media after deciding to pull out a gun and wave it around while a friend of his was on Instagram Live. The role model to many was almost immediately suspended from all team activities. Former professional basketball player Kwame Brown referred to Morant as “NBA Dumb Boy” as the young athlete faced the same consequences just months ago for a nearly identical incident. In March, after the first gun-toting video hit the web, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called Morant’s actions “irresponsible, reckless, and potentially very dangerous.”

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey, and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself,” Morant said in a statement released yesterday (May 16). The announcement prompted some to mock the apology with fictional quotes such as “Also, check out my new gun” and “Please don’t lose faith in me, give me one more shot [gun emoji].” Some even photoshopped him as Keanu Reeves and dubbed him “Ja Wick.” In a live interview with ESPN last night, Silver said he was “shocked” when he saw the clip.

Despite the jokes and reprimands, there were many messages of support for the Memphis Grizzlies point guard. “Really hope he wakes up, and makes changes, and [becomes] influential for the next generation in a powerful, redemptive way, Ja Morant.” Another added, “It’s OK to be wrong sometimes. We [are] only human, and it’s very, very OK to take responsibility [for] our actions. Kudos, Ja Morant.”

See more responses below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Halftime Report | Justin Gatlin fought for his redemption with grace, but it was far from easy

By Nasheena Quick
  /  05.17.2023

Samuel L. Jackson reacts to AI 'Coach Carter' clips with Ja Morant

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.16.2023

Coi Leray is the voice of the WNBA in new ad ahead of the 2023 season

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Fat Joe says Ja Morant is "trying hard to get kicked out the NBA"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

50 Cent on his upside down Super Bowl move: “I think that was a mistake”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

NFL announces its first Black Friday game in the league's history and Twitter goes wild

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

Angel Reese signs a NIL deal with 'Sports Illustrated' as she appears in the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.08.2023

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens say "I do" again in Cabo

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

Sports broadcaster Glen Kuiper's use of the N-word during live broadcast takes Twitter by storm

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023

Howard Stern is reminded he lacks relevance after he rants about Black NBA players ignoring him at games

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023

Halftime Report | Price is going up: The emergence of the "quarterblack"

By Nasheena Quick
  /  05.03.2023

US gold medalist Tori Bowie has passed away at 32

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime show becomes the most watched in history

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

Serena Williams announces baby No. 2 with her husband at the Met Gala

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Met Gala

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.02.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Ja Morant
NBA
Sports

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Halftime Report | Justin Gatlin fought for his redemption with grace, but it was far from easy

By Nasheena Quick
  /  05.17.2023

Samuel L. Jackson reacts to AI 'Coach Carter' clips with Ja Morant

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.16.2023

Coi Leray is the voice of the WNBA in new ad ahead of the 2023 season

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Fat Joe says Ja Morant is "trying hard to get kicked out the NBA"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

50 Cent on his upside down Super Bowl move: “I think that was a mistake”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

NFL announces its first Black Friday game in the league's history and Twitter goes wild

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

Angel Reese signs a NIL deal with 'Sports Illustrated' as she appears in the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.08.2023

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens say "I do" again in Cabo

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

Sports broadcaster Glen Kuiper's use of the N-word during live broadcast takes Twitter by storm

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023

Howard Stern is reminded he lacks relevance after he rants about Black NBA players ignoring him at games

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023

Halftime Report | Price is going up: The emergence of the "quarterblack"

By Nasheena Quick
  /  05.03.2023

US gold medalist Tori Bowie has passed away at 32

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime show becomes the most watched in history

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

Serena Williams announces baby No. 2 with her husband at the Met Gala

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Met Gala

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.02.2023
View More

Trending
Social Justice

"Citi Bike Karen" allegedly identified after video trying to stealing Black youth's bike goes viral

The viral video showed her faking tears while trying to steal a Black youth’s bike.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023
Social Justice

White woman caught on video trying to steal Black youth's bike in New York City

“Karen” screamed for help and tried to drum up tears during the altercation she provoked.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023
News

Omari Hardwick says the right terms and storyline could revive Ghost on "Power"

It seems as though “Power” fans and Omari Hardwick are on the same page when it comes to his character Ghost making his return to the franchise.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023
Drink Champs

Marlon Wayans says he is open to doing 'White Chicks 2'

“If we do ‘White Chicks,’ it gotta be me and Shawn,” he said. “I don’t throw that into the universe because I don’t control it. But I would do a ‘White Chicks 2.’” Read up!

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.08.2023
View More