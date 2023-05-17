It seems NBA star Ja Morant is ready to turn a new leaf. Maybe it was AI Coach Carter talking some sense into him, but the 23-year-old has apologized for his recent behavior that let his supporters and team down.

As previously reported by REVOLT, over the weekend, he caused an uproar on social media after deciding to pull out a gun and wave it around while a friend of his was on Instagram Live. The role model to many was almost immediately suspended from all team activities. Former professional basketball player Kwame Brown referred to Morant as “NBA Dumb Boy” as the young athlete faced the same consequences just months ago for a nearly identical incident. In March, after the first gun-toting video hit the web, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called Morant’s actions “irresponsible, reckless, and potentially very dangerous.”

Really hope he wakes up and makes changes…and be influential for the next generation in a powerful, redemptive way @JaMorant — sam K ✌️ (@samkim84) May 17, 2023

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey, and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself,” Morant said in a statement released yesterday (May 16). The announcement prompted some to mock the apology with fictional quotes such as “Also, check out my new gun” and “Please don’t lose faith in me, give me one more shot [gun emoji].” Some even photoshopped him as Keanu Reeves and dubbed him “Ja Wick.” In a live interview with ESPN last night, Silver said he was “shocked” when he saw the clip.

Despite the jokes and reprimands, there were many messages of support for the Memphis Grizzlies point guard. “Really hope he wakes up, and makes changes, and [becomes] influential for the next generation in a powerful, redemptive way, Ja Morant.” Another added, “It’s OK to be wrong sometimes. We [are] only human, and it’s very, very OK to take responsibility [for] our actions. Kudos, Ja Morant.”

