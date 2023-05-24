Photo: Justin Ford / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is taking a break from social media . As previously reported by REVOLT, the 23-year-old recently faced major backlash after getting suspended from team activities twice within a few months for virtually the same offense.

In March, the young athlete was recorded waving a gun in a strip club. Some accused him of being drunk while doing so. At the time, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver referred to Morant’s actions as “irresponsible, reckless, and potentially very dangerous.” Earlier this month, former pro basketball player Kwame Brown dubbed the point guard “NBA Dumb Boy” after Morant was caught on social media flashing a firearm once again.

Jokes poured in with some calling the ball player “Ja Wick,” and even veteran actor Samuel L. Jackson got in on the fun with a repost of an AI Coach Carter animation. Today (May 24), Morant shared a series of cryptic messages that worried supporters. In several since-deleted Instagram Stories, he told his parents and daughter that he loved them and then wrote, “Bye.” “Yo, [what the f**k] [does] Ja Morant mean by all [of] this?” one person tweeted with screenshots of the posts. “I’m a lil’ scared,” another replied.

According to TMZ Sports, a spokesperson for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee told the outlet they were alerted and went to Morant’s home to conduct a welfare check. The department claimed his post only meant “he is taking a break from social media.” They added, “He is fine.” “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey, and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself,” the South Carolina native said in a statement last week.

