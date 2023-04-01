Photo: Nic Antaya / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

The NBA has rolled back its ban on marijuana per the league and the National Basketball Players Association’s new collective bargaining agreement. The seven-year deal that was reached early Saturday (April 1) also lifts testing for the substance.

The Athletic reporter Shams Charania was the first to report the news around 3:30 a.m. He tweeted, “Sources: NBA players will no longer be prohibited from using marijuana under the new seven-year collective bargaining agreement. It’s been removed from the anti-drug testing program, a process that began during the 2019-20 season.” The lifted ban goes into effect this summer and will last through the 2029–30 season if neither side opts out by the end of the 2028–29 season.

During pandemic isolation in 2020, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver eased back on enforcing the policy. “We decided that, given all the things that were happening in society, given all the pressures and stress that players were under, we didn’t need to act as Big Brother right now,” said Silver. “I think society’s views around marijuana have changed to a certain extent.” The finalized agreement is forthcoming, pending “ratification by players and team governors.” The NBA Communications team said, “specific details will be made available once a term sheet is finalized.”

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is among the athletes who have advocated for marijuana’s medicinal purposes. In 2021, he entered a multi-year partnership with Weedmaps, an online weed marketplace, to destigmatize the plant. “The Band-Aid has been ripped off in the sports world… It’s kind of an undercover thing that players use cannabis and use it throughout when they’re actively playing,” said Durant.

The legalization of cannabis has become a popular debate as more states have decriminalized its recreational use. To date, 21 states, including California, Arizona, New York, Washington, and Michigan, have all passed legislation that lays out the maximum amount of marijuana a person can be in possession of without being prosecuted.

LeBron James updates followers on Twitter as the new check mark era begins soon

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

50 Cent keeps the checks rolling in as he reveals multi-year partnership deals with NFL, NBA, and MLB teams

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Supporters send Shaq well-wishes after he shares photo from hospital bed

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Natalia Bryant remembers "MVP of girl dads" at unveiling of Kobe Bryant hand and footprints in Hollywood

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.17.2023

Jonathan Majors set to play Dennis Rodman in upcoming film

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Boosie BadAzz calls out "Undisputed" host Skip Bayless for Ja Morant narrative

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

Shaq launches "Setting up Students for Success" mentorship program

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

LeBron James teams up with PlayStation for limited-edition PS5 console cover

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

Kobe Bryant's family reaches $28.5 million settlement with LA County

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.01.2023

Ayesha Curry admits internal competition to keep up with fit husband Steph Curry

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.24.2023

James Harden reached out to Michigan State University shooting victim to offer encouragement and aid

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

Burna Boy, Tems and Rema put on Afrobeats-themed performance at 2023 NBA All-Star Game halftime show

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.20.2023

JAY-Z pays tribute to LeBron James, hypes 2023 NBA All-Star Game

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.20.2023

Michael Blackson claims Giannis Antetokounmpo stole his dance move for Fortnite

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.18.2023

Lil Wayne joins NBA 2K23 as a playable character

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.17.2023
