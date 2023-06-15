DC Young Fly recently showcased a different side to him as family and friends continue to mourn the loss of Jacklyn “Ms. Jacky Oh” Smith.

Last night (June 14), the Atlanta native uploaded a video of himself singing about his life. The 31-year-old comedian also penned a message with the clip, speaking on praying and staying motivated through adversity.

“My music has always been based off real life and a reflection of my life. But stayin’ motivated and prayed up to keep goin’ is what I live by… My life is on display, unfortunately,” DC captioned his Instagram post. “But y’all get to see me stand on the words I preach! You gotta stay prayed up! I didn’t say I’m not human, and I’m not emotional, and I don’t cry… But through the storm, with the strength GOD grants you, you can overcome anything.”

On June 10, the “Almost Christmas” actor gave a eulogy at the celebration of life for his longtime love Jacky. Unfortunately, her family previously confirmed that the 33-year-old passed away on May 31. “I’m here to tell you, as a firm believer, God makes no mistakes … We’re going to go through it and get through it because my God is going to give us the strength to get through it… But most importantly, that this entire family needs prayer. Pray for us,” DC said during the service.

In 2015, the comedian and Jacky met on the set of MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out,” where she worked as a model and DC as part of the cast. They welcomed three children: Nova, Nala, and Prince’ Nehemiah. After leaving the show, Jacky pursued other endeavors, including real estate, YouTube, and her cosmetic brand, J Nova Collection. Recently, the lip gloss line has seen a spike in sales.