Photo: Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.15.2023

DC Young Fly recently showcased a different side to him as family and friends continue to mourn the loss of Jacklyn “Ms. Jacky Oh” Smith.

Last night (June 14), the Atlanta native uploaded a video of himself singing about his life. The 31-year-old comedian also penned a message with the clip, speaking on praying and staying motivated through adversity.

“My music has always been based off real life and a reflection of my life. But stayin’ motivated and prayed up to keep goin’ is what I live by… My life is on display, unfortunately,” DC captioned his Instagram post. “But y’all get to see me stand on the words I preach! You gotta stay prayed up! I didn’t say I’m not human, and I’m not emotional, and I don’t cry… But through the storm, with the strength GOD grants you, you can overcome anything.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Atl..Da Crew RIP RICHIE (@dcyoungfly)

On June 10, the “Almost Christmas” actor gave a eulogy at the celebration of life for his longtime love Jacky. Unfortunately, her family previously confirmed that the 33-year-old passed away on May 31. “I’m here to tell you, as a firm believer, God makes no mistakes … We’re going to go through it and get through it because my God is going to give us the strength to get through it… But most importantly, that this entire family needs prayer. Pray for us,” DC said during the service.

In 2015, the comedian and Jacky met on the set of MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out,” where she worked as a model and DC as part of the cast. They welcomed three children: Nova, Nala, and Prince’ Nehemiah. After leaving the show, Jacky pursued other endeavors, including real estate, YouTube, and her cosmetic brand, J Nova Collection. Recently, the lip gloss line has seen a spike in sales.

Tags in this article:
Tags
DC Young Fly
Entertainment
R&B

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Studio Sessions | Xander recalls Timbaland saying Brazilian funk is the future of music

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.15.2023

Samuel L. Jackson reveals that his wife once checked Tupac Shakur over vulgar language

By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2023

Keke Palmer says in the face of public scrutiny, she just "kept going" no matter what

By Tabie Germain
  /  06.15.2023

Lizzo and SZA to headline the 2023 Made In America Festival for Labor Day weekend

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.14.2023

Vivica Fox would “rather be with 50 Cent any day” after Nick Cannon diss

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Ms. Jacky Oh’s lip gloss line sees posthumous boost in sales

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Anita Baker and Babyface’s ongoing feud gives Twitter the blues

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Twitter users call for Luke James to be featured on "Tiny Desk" as fans marvel at his vocals

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.14.2023

ABC to honor the life and impact of Aaliyah in exclusive one-hour special

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Tank stops by NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" with R&B hits and Twitter applauds the vocals

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.14.2023

Disney Junior announces “Ariel” animated series inspired by Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ character

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

DeVon Franklin’s combination of God and entertainment fueled his success

By Kiara Byrd
  /  06.13.2023

Check out KIING's new visual for "Mood"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Kash Doll's face card is timeless and Twitter is calling her top 2 and not No. 2

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Shannon Sharpe’s emotional “Undisputed” goodbye has Twitter in tears

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Studio Sessions | Xander recalls Timbaland saying Brazilian funk is the future of music

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.15.2023

Samuel L. Jackson reveals that his wife once checked Tupac Shakur over vulgar language

By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2023

Keke Palmer says in the face of public scrutiny, she just "kept going" no matter what

By Tabie Germain
  /  06.15.2023

Lizzo and SZA to headline the 2023 Made In America Festival for Labor Day weekend

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.14.2023

Vivica Fox would “rather be with 50 Cent any day” after Nick Cannon diss

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Ms. Jacky Oh’s lip gloss line sees posthumous boost in sales

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Anita Baker and Babyface’s ongoing feud gives Twitter the blues

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Twitter users call for Luke James to be featured on "Tiny Desk" as fans marvel at his vocals

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.14.2023

ABC to honor the life and impact of Aaliyah in exclusive one-hour special

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Tank stops by NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" with R&B hits and Twitter applauds the vocals

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.14.2023

Disney Junior announces “Ariel” animated series inspired by Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ character

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

DeVon Franklin’s combination of God and entertainment fueled his success

By Kiara Byrd
  /  06.13.2023

Check out KIING's new visual for "Mood"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Kash Doll's face card is timeless and Twitter is calling her top 2 and not No. 2

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Shannon Sharpe’s emotional “Undisputed” goodbye has Twitter in tears

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023
View More

Trending
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
Tour Tales

Tour Tales | From JID's "hip hop rock" shows to his own art galleries, Bxlyfe's photography is all about telling stories

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” the New York-bred photographer explains what the craziest Dreamville show he ever shot was, what it was like shooting Juice WRLD in Sweden, and how he plans to use art to connect creatives around the world.

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.30.2023
Interviews

Les Twins are helping children navigate mental health through dance

In this Mental Health Awareness Month exclusive, Les Twins discuss their upbringing, dance inspirations, partnering with KWN to uplift the youth and more. Read up!

By Ahmad Davis
  /  05.31.2023
View More