Photo: Kate Green / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.01.2023

As summer continues to heat up, so does The Little Mermaid as it swims to new heights in theaters.

Earlier today (June 1), the Disney film’s lead actress Halle Bailey gushed about its success as she thanked all who supported it. Along with showing her appreciation, the 23-year-old actress shared a screenshot revealing the live-action remake’s progress thus far. According to the image and pop culture website CoveredGeekly, The Little Mermaid has surpassed the $200 million mark on a global scale.

“There have been so many moments of happy for me over the last few weeks. Thank you for supporting and receiving our film in the most beautiful way. I am forever grateful,” Bailey tweeted.

On May 29, REVOLT reported The Little Mermaid was on track to set a box office record. The recent projection came after the family-friendly movie earned $95.5 million between May 26 and May 28. The Hollywood Reporter noted the film concluded its four-day premiere period at No. 1 with $118.6 million. It marked the fifth biggest Memorial Day weekend opening of all time.

During the premiere weekend, Bailey secretly joined viewers to watch The Little Mermaid at a matinee. The Atlanta native appeared at the theater wearing a trench coat, black shades, and a face mask. Through the disguise, the “Part Of Your World” performer remained unrecognized by her fellow attendees. When Bailey posted the video on TikTok, she wrote, “​​Can’t believe The Little Mermaid is the No. 1 movie in the world, you guys! [I] went to the [theater] to go see it last night.”

@hallebailey

can’t believe the little mermaid is the #1 movie in the world you guys!! went to the theatre to go see it last night 🥲😭🥰😇🤍

♬ Part of Your World – From “The Little Mermaid” – Halle

Since its cinema release, fans have praised Bailey’s portrayal of the red-headed ocean princess Ariel online. They have also spoken highly of her co-stars, including Daveed Diggs, who played Sebastian, Melissa McCarthy, who starred as Ursula, and Awkwafina as the talking bird, Scuttle.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Halle Bailey
Pop
R&B

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Gail Bean continues her ascent in Hollywood with a role in Netflix's 'The Piano Lesson'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.01.2023

Kelly Rowland is “so proud” of Blue Ivy’s “Renaissance World Tour” performances

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

Teyana Taylor's Jordan collaboration has dropped and Twitter users are highly upset they missed out

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.01.2023

Janelle Monáe announces "The Age of Pleasure Tour" dates

By Jon Powell
  /  06.01.2023

SZA gets candid about plastic surgery in new interview: “I paid for it”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023

Resurfaced clip has Twitter wondering again if AJ Calloway’s locs were actually a wig

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023

Kehlani opens up about her fitness journey as she comes through serving body goals on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

Lizzo slams social media body shamers: “I'm not trying to BE fat”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023

Chlöe and Halle Bailey keep the checks rolling in as they team up to become Crocs' newest ambassadors

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

Taylor Swift’s rumored boyfriend questions fan backlash for offensive Ice Spice comments

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023

Ice Cube transforms into a villain for 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem's' official trailer

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

Hollywood stars emerged at the 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' world premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

Halle Bailey slipped into the movies incognito to see ‘The Little Mermaid’

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

Beyoncé pays tribute to Tina Turner with a special twist during London “Renaissance Tour” stop

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

HBO drops the official trailer for "The Idol" starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.30.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Gail Bean continues her ascent in Hollywood with a role in Netflix's 'The Piano Lesson'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.01.2023

Kelly Rowland is “so proud” of Blue Ivy’s “Renaissance World Tour” performances

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

Teyana Taylor's Jordan collaboration has dropped and Twitter users are highly upset they missed out

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.01.2023

Janelle Monáe announces "The Age of Pleasure Tour" dates

By Jon Powell
  /  06.01.2023

SZA gets candid about plastic surgery in new interview: “I paid for it”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023

Resurfaced clip has Twitter wondering again if AJ Calloway’s locs were actually a wig

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023

Kehlani opens up about her fitness journey as she comes through serving body goals on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

Lizzo slams social media body shamers: “I'm not trying to BE fat”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023

Chlöe and Halle Bailey keep the checks rolling in as they team up to become Crocs' newest ambassadors

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

Taylor Swift’s rumored boyfriend questions fan backlash for offensive Ice Spice comments

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023

Ice Cube transforms into a villain for 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem's' official trailer

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

Hollywood stars emerged at the 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' world premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

Halle Bailey slipped into the movies incognito to see ‘The Little Mermaid’

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

Beyoncé pays tribute to Tina Turner with a special twist during London “Renaissance Tour” stop

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

HBO drops the official trailer for "The Idol" starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.30.2023
View More

Trending
Receipts

B. Simone vs. Desi Banks | 'Receipts'

On this episode of “Receipts,” Desi Banks puts his friendship with comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone to the test when they battle it out to guess contestant Darrius’ hidden talent. Presented by Walmart.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
Receipts

Desi Banks vs. Eric Bellinger | 'Receipts'

Get ready for “Receipts,” the all-new game show brought to you by REVOLT and Walmart where contestants battle it out to reveal a Black and Unlimited shopper’s hidden talent from clues on their shopping receipt! For the premiere, host Desi Banks goes three rounds with the one and only Eric Bellinger. Watch!

 

 

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023
Receipts

B. Simone and Desi Banks go head-to-head on “Receipts” game show

After a few pleasantries, Desi Banks and B. Simone dived right into the first round of gameplay – and it was hilarious from beginning to end.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
Receipts

Eric Bellinger stars in premiere episode of REVOLT’s new game show “Receipts”

REVOLT and Walmart are spotlighting everyday Black shoppers with unexpected talents on the new show.

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023
View More