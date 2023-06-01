As summer continues to heat up, so does The Little Mermaid as it swims to new heights in theaters.
Earlier today (June 1), the Disney film’s lead actress Halle Bailey gushed about its success as she thanked all who supported it. Along with showing her appreciation, the 23-year-old actress shared a screenshot revealing the live-action remake’s progress thus far. According to the image and pop culture website CoveredGeekly, The Little Mermaid has surpassed the $200 million mark on a global scale.
“There have been so many moments of happy for me over the last few weeks. Thank you for supporting and receiving our film in the most beautiful way. I am forever grateful,” Bailey tweeted.
there have been so many moments of happy for me over the last few weeks .. thank you for supporting and receiving our film in the most beautiful way ..i am forever grateful 🥹😢🫧🌊🧜🏽♀️🎉 pic.twitter.com/bnoRMA3lYp
— Halle (@HalleBailey) June 1, 2023
On May 29, REVOLT reported The Little Mermaid was on track to set a box office record. The recent projection came after the family-friendly movie earned $95.5 million between May 26 and May 28. The Hollywood Reporter noted the film concluded its four-day premiere period at No. 1 with $118.6 million. It marked the fifth biggest Memorial Day weekend opening of all time.
During the premiere weekend, Bailey secretly joined viewers to watch The Little Mermaid at a matinee. The Atlanta native appeared at the theater wearing a trench coat, black shades, and a face mask. Through the disguise, the “Part Of Your World” performer remained unrecognized by her fellow attendees. When Bailey posted the video on TikTok, she wrote, “Can’t believe The Little Mermaid is the No. 1 movie in the world, you guys! [I] went to the [theater] to go see it last night.”
@hallebailey
can’t believe the little mermaid is the #1 movie in the world you guys!! went to the theatre to go see it last night 🥲😭🥰😇🤍
Since its cinema release, fans have praised Bailey’s portrayal of the red-headed ocean princess Ariel online. They have also spoken highly of her co-stars, including Daveed Diggs, who played Sebastian, Melissa McCarthy, who starred as Ursula, and Awkwafina as the talking bird, Scuttle.
