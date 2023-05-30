The Little Mermaid is finally in theaters everywhere! The Disney live-action remake brought in an estimated four-day domestic debut of $118.6 million over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. It is considered the fifth-biggest opening of all time, according to The Hollywood Reporter. How did Halle Bailey celebrate? By seeing the film the way her fans did.

“​​Can’t believe The Little Mermaid is the No. 1 movie in the world, you guys! [I] went to the [theater] to go see it last night,” she captioned a video on TikTok Saturday (May 20). Bailey went to a matinee showing completely incognito. Dressed in a trench coat, shades and a face mask, the film’s star recorded herself at the movies getting popcorn in a tub that featured her face on the container. She even walked past a fan who was taking a selfie with the movie’s signage, however, the supporter was completely clueless that Ariel was just steps away.

Social media users considered the interaction priceless. “That lady taking a selfie with you [and] she didn’t even realize the real you walked right past her,” one person commented on the TikTok clip, adding a crying emoji. Another wrote, “Imagine taking a selfie of The Little Mermaid and THE Little Mermaid passes right by you!” Bailey then sat in the theater and enjoyed the film she worked hard to make successful.

In an interview published last week, Bailey recalled the “blood, sweat, and tears” that went into finishing the blockbuster. “Looking back, I’m really proud of myself, but it was like it was blood, sweat, and tears. I’ve been pushing myself to the limits, past what I thought I could ever do in my life,” she said, adding that her long days consisted of workouts and stunt training. She also described how it felt to be filming on set for her 21st birthday and spending time away from her sister Chlöe Bailey.