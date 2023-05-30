Photo: Lisa Maree Williams / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

The Little Mermaid is finally in theaters everywhere! The Disney live-action remake brought in an estimated four-day domestic debut of $118.6 million over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. It is considered the fifth-biggest opening of all time, according to The Hollywood Reporter. How did Halle Bailey celebrate? By seeing the film the way her fans did.

“​​Can’t believe The Little Mermaid is the No. 1 movie in the world, you guys! [I] went to the [theater] to go see it last night,” she captioned a video on TikTok Saturday (May 20). Bailey went to a matinee showing completely incognito. Dressed in a trench coat, shades and a face mask, the film’s star recorded herself at the movies getting popcorn in a tub that featured her face on the container. She even walked past a fan who was taking a selfie with the movie’s signage, however, the supporter was completely clueless that Ariel was just steps away.

@hallebailey can’t believe the little mermaid is the #1 ♬ Part of Your World – From “The Little Mermaid” – Halle

Social media users considered the interaction priceless. “That lady taking a selfie with you [and] she didn’t even realize the real you walked right past her,” one person commented on the TikTok clip, adding a crying emoji. Another wrote, “Imagine taking a selfie of The Little Mermaid and THE Little Mermaid passes right by you!” Bailey then sat in the theater and enjoyed the film she worked hard to make successful.

In an interview published last week, Bailey recalled the “blood, sweat, and tears” that went into finishing the blockbuster. “Looking back, I’m really proud of myself, but it was like it was blood, sweat, and tears. I’ve been pushing myself to the limits, past what I thought I could ever do in my life,” she said, adding that her long days consisted of workouts and stunt training. She also described how it felt to be filming on set for her 21st birthday and spending time away from her sister Chlöe Bailey.

Beyoncé pays tribute to Tina Turner with a special twist during London “Renaissance Tour” stop

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

HBO drops the official trailer for "The Idol" starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.30.2023

Alicia Keys surprises Ralph Yarl’s classmates with passes to upcoming show

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.29.2023

Beyoncé pens a proud message to her daughter Blue Ivy Carter after they share the stage in Paris

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.29.2023

Tina Turner’s hometown shares plans to build statue in her honor

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.29.2023

'The Little Mermaid' on track to set box office record with massive debut weekend

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.29.2023

Kerry Washington praises Halle Bailey's Disney princess debut in 'The Little Mermaid'

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.29.2023

Lil Wayne sends Fatburger truck to WGA writers on strike in Los Angeles

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Blue Ivy makes her "Renaissance World Tour" debut dancing alongside Beyoncé

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.27.2023

Beyoncé has celebrities coming out to watch her "Renaissance World Tour" stop in Paris

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Fans want Saweetie added to the official ‘Barbie’ soundtrack

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

Coco Jones continues to surge as "ICU" reaches No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream R&B/Hip Hop Airplay chart

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Chlöe Bailey offers the world an intimate look at life on the road with 'In Pieces Tour (Documentary)'

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Twitter applauds "Power Book II: Ghost" jaw-dropping season three finale

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Ludacris responds to people asking why the 'Fast & Furious' franchise is still going: "We're making billions"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023
View More

