The Little Mermaid is almost here! The 2023 live-action remake of the 1989 animated classic splashes into in theaters next Friday (May 26). In preparation, the film’s cast walked the red (well, aqua blue) carpet for the U.K. premiere today (May 15). And fans cannot get over the movie’s leading lady, Halle Bailey.

“Halle Bailey with a young fan and her Ariel doll at the U.K. premiere of The Little Mermaid,” one post tweeted with photos. The flicks showed the 23-year-old carefully squatting in a gorgeous white gown to be eye-level with the adoring supporter as they smiled and embraced one another at the Leicester Square event. “She’s so wholesome,” one person said of the sweet moment.

“I’m so happy for the little Black girls out there. This is the representation we deserve,” another person said. “It’s amazing to witness,” an individual agreed. “Please you guys, let’s make this Wakanda with our attendance,” another supporter urged. Others discussed the songstress’ beauty. “She really looks like a Disney princess,” a fan tweeted. Another added, “So beautiful. I love all of these great looks she’s experimenting with through the release rollout.”

While walking the carpet, her co-stars were equally as impressed. “I think my favorite memory on set was hearing Halle sing for the first time. She’s just such a beautiful singer and then to see that and see her perform in real-time is honestly wonderful. And it was a rehearsal, too! She wasn’t even trying and she still effortlessly gave off such a like singing performance,” Jacob Tremblay, who voices Bailey’s lovable sidekick Flounder in the film, said. The “Grown-ish” actress added that “It felt amazing to bring Ariel to life. I am so grateful to be in this position, and to represent for my community, and all the beautiful Black and brown little girls and boys who can see themselves. I’m just honored to be a part of this film that I’ve loved for so long.”

