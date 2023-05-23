Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Justice continues to be served after rising rapper Bankroll Freddie was the victim of an armed robbery in 2019.

On Monday (May 22), WSB-TV revealed Justin Mikale Thorne, a disgraced ex-officer of the Atlanta Police Department, was sentenced. The 26-year-old received 10 years in prison for his role in the crime. Thorne’s sentencing comes after he pled guilty to multiple felony charges earlier this month following an admission of his actions.

Afterward, the former officer’s attorney Lenny Franco declined to give a statement. However, in 2019, he told a bond hearing judge that Thorne participated in the robbery after he and his family were threatened.

Born and raised in Helena, Arkansas, Freddie received his big break after catching the attention of Quality Control’s Pierre “P” Thomas, according to the label’s site. The 28-year-old posted a freestyle on Instagram. After hearing it, P flew the artist to Los Angeles and signed him to QC. He rose in the industry with tracks like “Drip Like Dis” and features from Lil Baby, Young Dolph, and more.

Yesterday, the news channel obtained photos and video regarding the 2019 incident involving Freddie and Thorne. On the early morning of Oct. 17, 2019, authorities responded to a call about an armed robbery at the Comfort Inn and Suites in Cobb County, Georgia. When police arrived, they spoke to Freddie and his cousin about the violent encounter.

Footage from the scene showed Thorne backing into a parking spot at the motel. The news channel noted he appeared to be talking to two men in a Toyota Camry. Moments later, cameras caught the former cop dressed in his APD uniform. The 26-year-old walked around the fourth floor with his badge and gun in possession. He served as the lookout while two men reportedly robbed Freddie and his cousin.

Two weeks before the robbery, Thorne resigned from APD amid an internal affairs investigation. He reportedly offered to take a bribe from a suspect in exchange for making a warrant go away. It is unknown whether the two additional men who were allegedly involved in Freddie’s armed robbery were arrested and charged.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Bankroll Freddie
Rap

