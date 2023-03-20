A woman in Sacramento, California is calling for justice after she was yelled at and called a racial slur by two white men. Last Thursday (March 16), a social media user who goes by CurlsBBYM on Twitter shared disturbing footage of an incident.

“Two white men called me a n**ger for parking on their property IN MIDTOWN SACRAMENTO. Keep in mind, I don’t live there and had no idea. They could’ve asked me NICELY to move my car, but they did NOT. IF ANYONE KNOWS WHO THESE TWO MEN ARE PLEASE LET ME KNOW!” she posted on the platform. The woman also included a partial video of the verbal altercation.

Two white men, called me a n****er for parking on their property IN MIDTOWN SACRAMENTO. Keep in mind I don’t live there and had no idea, they could’ve asked me NICELY to move my car but they did NOT. IF ANYONE KNOWS WHO THESE TWO MEN ARE PLEASE LET ME KNOW! pic.twitter.com/IFPa4HMvqk — 𝔐🍊 (@curlsbbym) March 17, 2023

“Right? I’m a n**ger?” she yelled to the two as she recorded them from the parking lot. They looked down at her from what appeared to be a second-story window. “You’re acting like one,” the older resident said while being filmed. As she continued to repeat the question, seemingly in disbelief, he interjected. “No, actually, you are a stupid b**ch,” the Sacramento man clarified. More voices were heard talking over one another, with someone yelling, “Get your f**king car outta my property” in the background. The camera faced the ground as at least two people tried to diffuse the situation.

One of the residents and the woman eventually went back and forth, threatening to shoot one another. The video showed no resolution. Since sharing late last week, the tweet has gotten more than 500 responses and over 4,000 retweets. “The real question is why are you parked in front of [their] house?” one user asked. “It’s an apartment, not a house. Two, I wasn’t parked in front of their house. I parked at the apartment complex. Three, I moved my car within [two] minutes of being there. They still proceeded to call me names,” she replied. On Saturday (March 18), she tweeted that one of the men is named Dorian Adkins, but that claim has yet to be confirmed.

See more below.