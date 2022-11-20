This year has been full of new experiences for GloRilla, but her latest revelation has fans in stitches.

On Saturday (Nov. 19), the rapper revealed that she recently learned that her beloved go-to holiday meat of choice has bamboozled her for years.

“I know y’all gone laugh at me & call me slow & s**t, but Imma admit to it first & still say YO MAMA. But anyways, I haven’t eaten any pork for almost five months now. Tell me why I just found out ham is pork! I don’t know what the f**k Imma eat for Thanksgiving now,” she tweeted.

Even though the “Tomorrow 2” artist did not elaborate on what animal she thought her favorite dish came from, her fans didn’t care. They still had a field day roasting her, just as she knew they would. See some of their reactions below.

Gorilla LOL ham is pork its from the pig.Okur Okur Cardi B! 😆 It’s ok we live and learn Glorilla! — Jazsmin Compton (@JazsminCompton) November 20, 2022

Y’all think Glorilla eat hamburgers after finding out ham is pork ? I know she all types of confused now — 🏁 Robot Diabló (@jawnlouis) November 20, 2022

Bruh Glorilla keep saying or posting some o.d. “are you serious” shit… nigga said she didn’t know foxes were real .. niw she said she didn’t know ham was pork 😬 — Tyler (@HiVxper) November 20, 2022

Hell on the not knowing about the ham being pork. What about the fact she won’t know what to eat on Thanksgiving. #omg um Turkey Glorilla. #poorthingslow pic.twitter.com/w7LFabNiZK — RamBam-Thank_ya_mam (@HonoreBayBay) November 20, 2022

Glorilla didn’t know that ham was pork and I just wanna know what she actually thought it was — Wholistic Heathen 👹 (@YoItsStoney) November 20, 2022

Ain’t no way Glorilla ain’t know ham was pork im crying 😂😂😂😂😂 — иiyɑ✨ (@janiya_lovee) November 20, 2022

Glorilla you showing a lil too much of your slow side on the media…plz don’t tell these people else nothing😭😭cause first you ain’t know foxes were real now you ain’t know ham was pork??? Me neither but shiiii😭😭 @GloTheofficial — reallifeplayboi_ (@Bigbardisett) November 20, 2022

Glorilla saying she just found out ham is pork is mild 😭 I can’t count how many times ppl I’ve known mention they didn’t know sausage or pepperoni was pork 🗿 — i been looking for your sweet n sour chicken ass (@piccolosdurag) November 20, 2022

for glorilla to be from the south, how she didn’t know ham was pork 😂 — ab. 🖤 (@msAMBER___) November 20, 2022

If glorilla ain’t know ham was pork , I’m almost positive she still eating bacon . Stop telling ppl you don’t eat pork if you don’t know what pork is 😂😂😂 — Lul Body (@KeyStylz_) November 20, 2022

glorilla just said via fb that she didn’t know ham was pork & she thought it came from a “ham”. pic.twitter.com/nIZojpeKvV — honesty thee liar (@allhailtinasnow) November 19, 2022

Whether Glo is deliberately trying to make her fans laugh or not, the Tennessee native can’t seem to keep from making everybody laugh at her discoveries. While on a promotional tour in London earlier this year, Glo found out that foxes are real animals and not just mythical creatures.

“So they like dogs? So y’all not scared of them?” she asked during a radio interview when discussing how rampant South London has become with the creatures. She continued, “So they orange? I can’t believe it. I never even knew foxes was real.”

Her followers were equally tickled when they learned Glo’s middle name is actually Hallelujah. Despite her mentioning her name in her lyrics, people could not help themselves from turning it into another viral moment on Black Twitter.

In response to the hoopla, the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” artist simply wrote: “Why y’all acting like I ain’t been told y’all my middle name is Hallelujah? Dats why I’m so blessed & my p**sy so good duhhhhhh !!!! Common d**n sense.”