Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

On July 28, Post Malone will unveil his fifth studio LP, Austin, which — as he revealed on Instagram — is “one of the most challenging, rewarding, and exciting records” that he’s ever created.

“I feel it captures who I am as a man and as an artist in this moment. Thank y’all so much for your patience, and thank you for being there with me in my hardest times. I love y’all so much, and [I] am ready to f**king party with y’all,” the message read.

Today (May 19), the Texas talent delivers a new single from the forthcoming release titled “Mourning,” a track that he produced alongside Louis Bell and Andrew Watt. The booming effort is an honest dive into Malone‘s lifestyle and battles with alcohol.

“I call my quote-unquote friends, ‘Do you got plans?’ Turns out everyone’s free when the dinner is, then they drag me to a party out in Malibu, after 30 High Noons, it was pretty cool… Don’t want to sober up, the sun is killin’ my buzz, that’s why they call it ‘mourning,’ thought I was strong enough, threw my bottle at the sky, said, ‘God, that’s a warning’…”

Back in June of 2022, Post Malone liberated Twelve Carat Toothache, a 14-song effort that contained notable assists from Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, Gunna, Fleet Foxes, The Kid LAROI, and The Weeknd. The album received both critical and commercial acclaim, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and landing on a wealth of other charts around the globe. Since then, he’s appeared on songs like YG’s “Sober” and YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Say What You Say.”

Press play on “Mourning” below. If you missed it, you can also check out the dates for Post Malone’s “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour” here.

