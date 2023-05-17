Big news for Post Malone fans. On Tuesday (May 16), the Texas star revealed that his fifth studio LP, titled Austin, will officially make landfall July 28. In a social media post, he explained the work that went into his forthcoming release.

“This whole deal has been one of the most challenging, rewarding, and exciting records I’ve worked on,” he said. “I feel it captures who I am as a man and as an artist in this moment. Thank y’all so much for your patience and thank you for being there with me in my hardest times. I love y’all so much and [I] am ready to f**king party with y’all.”

In addition, Malone announced a tour in support of the album. Dubbed the “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour,” the North American excursion will kick off in early July and traverse through several major cities well into August. Check out the official artwork for Austin and the full tour schedule below.

“If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour” dates:

July 8: Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center

July 9: Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

July 11: Detroit, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 12: Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 14: St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 15: East Troy, WI — Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 17: Buffalo, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 19: Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

July 22: Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center

July 23: Hartford, CT — XFINITY Theatre

July 25: Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 26: Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

July 29: Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

July 31: West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 1: Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 3: Atlanta, GA — Lakewood Amphitheatre

Aug. 5: Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 8: Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 10: Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 12: Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug. 13: San Diego, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 15: Wheatland, CA — Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 16: Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 19: San Bernardino, CA — Glen Helen Amphitheater