Big news for Post Malone fans. On Tuesday (May 16), the Texas star revealed that his fifth studio LP, titled Austin, will officially make landfall July 28. In a social media post, he explained the work that went into his forthcoming release.
“This whole deal has been one of the most challenging, rewarding, and exciting records I’ve worked on,” he said. “I feel it captures who I am as a man and as an artist in this moment. Thank y’all so much for your patience and thank you for being there with me in my hardest times. I love y’all so much and [I] am ready to f**king party with y’all.”
In addition, Malone announced a tour in support of the album. Dubbed the “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour,” the North American excursion will kick off in early July and traverse through several major cities well into August. Check out the official artwork for Austin and the full tour schedule below.
“If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour” dates:
July 8: Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center
July 9: Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center
July 11: Detroit, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 12: Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 14: St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 15: East Troy, WI — Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 17: Buffalo, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 19: Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage
July 22: Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center
July 23: Hartford, CT — XFINITY Theatre
July 25: Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 26: Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live
July 29: Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion
July 31: West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 1: Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 3: Atlanta, GA — Lakewood Amphitheatre
Aug. 5: Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 8: Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 10: Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 12: Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug. 13: San Diego, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 15: Wheatland, CA — Toyota Amphitheatre
Aug. 16: Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 19: San Bernardino, CA — Glen Helen Amphitheater
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Potter Payper unveils dark visual for "Scenes"
G Herbo declares "We Don't Care" in latest visual
Aminé and KAYTRANADA deliver "Rebuke" single
Russ drops off 'CHOMP 2.5' project
Trending
"Citi Bike Karen" allegedly identified after video trying to stealing Black youth's bike goes viral
The viral video showed her faking tears while trying to steal a Black youth’s bike.
White woman caught on video trying to steal Black youth's bike in New York City
“Karen” screamed for help and tried to drum up tears during the altercation she provoked.
Omari Hardwick says the right terms and storyline could revive Ghost on "Power"
It seems as though “Power” fans and Omari Hardwick are on the same page when it comes to his character Ghost making his return to the franchise.
Marlon Wayans says he is open to doing 'White Chicks 2'
“If we do ‘White Chicks,’ it gotta be me and Shawn,” he said. “I don’t throw that into the universe because I don’t control it. But I would do a ‘White Chicks 2.’” Read up!