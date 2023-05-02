If you enjoy eating fast food, don’t invite Lil Wayne because he won’t join.

Earlier today (May 2), Daily Loud shared a video of the New Orleans native speaking about his food choices after pulling over his tour bus.

As he appeared to step off the vehicle, he said, “We had pulled over to eat, and you know I don’t eat fast food. So, we pulled over to cook… And we gotta watch the car.” Wayne then showed viewers the back of a van and bags presumably filled with food, then added, “See, we pulled over, and we cooked.”

The “Lollipop” songwriter continued, “So eat healthy, young men [and] young women.”

In February 2023, Wayne received the Global Impact Award at the Grammys. He also sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to discuss his catalog. But when a conversation about his eating habits came about, Wayne revealed he hadn’t consumed fast food in at least 20 years.

“When I was 19, I moved to Miami, and my mom is a chef, and she was very happy for the move because New Orleans is crazy. One thing she really wanted me to do was get a personal chef,” Wayne explained. “So from the age of 19 to now, I’ve always had a personal chef. I haven’t eaten any fast food [in] forever. I don’t know what McDonald’s smell like.”

The 40-year-old “A Milli” hitmaker also shared he doesn’t lift weights or work out as he referenced rapper Jim Jones as the only gym he knows.

Wayne is currently on his “Welcome To Tha Carter Tour.” Presented by Young Money and Rolling Loud, the North American two-month musical journey is nearing its end. After Wayne wraps up in Houston, Texas today, he will have only seven dates before his last show in Los Angeles, California.