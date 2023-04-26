Photo: Screenshot from NBA YoungBoy’s “What You Say” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.26.2023

NBA YoungBoy continues to churn out quality visuals in promotion of his sixth studio LP, Don’t Try This At Home. On Friday (April 21), viewers were able to check out a clip for “What You Say,” which features genre-bending heavyweights Post Malone and The Kid LAROI. Produced by OzzySynthMaster, Fresh Ayr, and Jason Goldberg, the track opens up with YoungBoy’s melodic raps about his lifestyle and its many vices.

“Try to take anything to keep me sane, I’ve been hustlin’, I been grindin’ hard, on my mama, side h** actin’ lame, with my main, I been fussin’, I got too much money for these problems, I wan’ take these drugs with my friends, huh, oh, I got all these h**s, all these clothes in my crib, yeah, I f**ked on them both, yes, I did, yeah, you can’t trust these h**s, I won’t hold you, that’s what it is, yeah, huh, I’m too real…”

The accompanying clip for “What You Say” comes courtesy of Isaac Garcia and shows all three artists performing from different locations throughout. YoungBoy can be spotted near a tent before LAROI emerges from a wooded area. Malone closes it out by performing on a snowmobile in front of a residence.

Don’t Try This At Home consists of 33 tracks and, in addition to the aforementioned, notable assists from Mariah The Scientist and Nicki Minaj. According to Hits Daily Double, the album is expected to debut within the top five of the Billboard 200 with 60,000 to 65,0000 album-equivalent units sold. If accurate, Don’t Try This At Home will also be YoungBoy’s latest top 10 success on the aforementioned chart since January’s I Rest My Case, which peaked at No. 9. Press play on the Baton Rouge star’s video for “What You Say” with The Kid LAROI and Post Malone below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ice Cube announces BIG3 basketball league docuseries

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.26.2023

Jackson Wang and Ciara show off their moves in new "Slow" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.26.2023

Cordae joins Machine Gun Kelly for new "Doja (Freestyle)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.26.2023

Calboy shares new "Trippin Bout It" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.26.2023

Rico Nasty unveils latest visual for "Turn It Up"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.26.2023

Travis Scott's latest shoe release has Twitter scrambling to join its raffle

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.26.2023

The Kid LAROI pays homage to Juice WRLD on "WHERE DOES YOUR SPIRIT GO?"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.26.2023

Cozz drops off new "WESTSIDE STORY (FREESTYLE)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.26.2023

Lil Durk to aspiring bosses: “Believe in yourself… Be ready to put in that work”

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.26.2023

NLE Choppa heads to London for "LOCK IN" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.26.2023

LL Cool J announces "The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour" with The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip

By Jon Powell
  /  04.26.2023

Kid Cudi shares excitement for new zombie flick: "Y’all know I don’t play around"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.25.2023

Roy Woods deals with "Young Boy Problems" in new visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.25.2023

Teyana Taylor opens up about Pharrell Williams in new interview: "You didn’t protect me"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.25.2023

Armani White and ASAP Ferg team up for "SILVER TOOTH."

By Jon Powell
  /  04.25.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
NBA YoungBoy
Post Malone
Rap
The Kid LAROI

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ice Cube announces BIG3 basketball league docuseries

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.26.2023

Jackson Wang and Ciara show off their moves in new "Slow" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.26.2023

Cordae joins Machine Gun Kelly for new "Doja (Freestyle)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.26.2023

Calboy shares new "Trippin Bout It" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.26.2023

Rico Nasty unveils latest visual for "Turn It Up"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.26.2023

Travis Scott's latest shoe release has Twitter scrambling to join its raffle

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.26.2023

The Kid LAROI pays homage to Juice WRLD on "WHERE DOES YOUR SPIRIT GO?"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.26.2023

Cozz drops off new "WESTSIDE STORY (FREESTYLE)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.26.2023

Lil Durk to aspiring bosses: “Believe in yourself… Be ready to put in that work”

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.26.2023

NLE Choppa heads to London for "LOCK IN" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.26.2023

LL Cool J announces "The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour" with The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip

By Jon Powell
  /  04.26.2023

Kid Cudi shares excitement for new zombie flick: "Y’all know I don’t play around"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.25.2023

Roy Woods deals with "Young Boy Problems" in new visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.25.2023

Teyana Taylor opens up about Pharrell Williams in new interview: "You didn’t protect me"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.25.2023

Armani White and ASAP Ferg team up for "SILVER TOOTH."

By Jon Powell
  /  04.25.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Diddy performs at Coachella with Metro Boomin and the viral "Love Is Blind" reunion

This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we pull up to Coachella and talk about hip hop’s takeover of the major music festival. Attendees were surprised by our very own REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs who performed “Creepin'” with Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.

By REVOLT
  /  04.21.2023
View More