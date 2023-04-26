NBA YoungBoy continues to churn out quality visuals in promotion of his sixth studio LP, Don’t Try This At Home. On Friday (April 21), viewers were able to check out a clip for “What You Say,” which features genre-bending heavyweights Post Malone and The Kid LAROI. Produced by OzzySynthMaster, Fresh Ayr, and Jason Goldberg, the track opens up with YoungBoy’s melodic raps about his lifestyle and its many vices.

“Try to take anything to keep me sane, I’ve been hustlin’, I been grindin’ hard, on my mama, side h** actin’ lame, with my main, I been fussin’, I got too much money for these problems, I wan’ take these drugs with my friends, huh, oh, I got all these h**s, all these clothes in my crib, yeah, I f**ked on them both, yes, I did, yeah, you can’t trust these h**s, I won’t hold you, that’s what it is, yeah, huh, I’m too real…”

The accompanying clip for “What You Say” comes courtesy of Isaac Garcia and shows all three artists performing from different locations throughout. YoungBoy can be spotted near a tent before LAROI emerges from a wooded area. Malone closes it out by performing on a snowmobile in front of a residence.

Don’t Try This At Home consists of 33 tracks and, in addition to the aforementioned, notable assists from Mariah The Scientist and Nicki Minaj. According to Hits Daily Double, the album is expected to debut within the top five of the Billboard 200 with 60,000 to 65,0000 album-equivalent units sold. If accurate, Don’t Try This At Home will also be YoungBoy’s latest top 10 success on the aforementioned chart since January’s I Rest My Case, which peaked at No. 9. Press play on the Baton Rouge star’s video for “What You Say” with The Kid LAROI and Post Malone below.