NBA YoungBoy continues to churn out quality visuals in promotion of his sixth studio LP, Don’t Try This At Home. On Friday (April 21), viewers were able to check out a clip for “What You Say,” which features genre-bending heavyweights Post Malone and The Kid LAROI. Produced by OzzySynthMaster, Fresh Ayr, and Jason Goldberg, the track opens up with YoungBoy’s melodic raps about his lifestyle and its many vices.
“Try to take anything to keep me sane, I’ve been hustlin’, I been grindin’ hard, on my mama, side h** actin’ lame, with my main, I been fussin’, I got too much money for these problems, I wan’ take these drugs with my friends, huh, oh, I got all these h**s, all these clothes in my crib, yeah, I f**ked on them both, yes, I did, yeah, you can’t trust these h**s, I won’t hold you, that’s what it is, yeah, huh, I’m too real…”
The accompanying clip for “What You Say” comes courtesy of Isaac Garcia and shows all three artists performing from different locations throughout. YoungBoy can be spotted near a tent before LAROI emerges from a wooded area. Malone closes it out by performing on a snowmobile in front of a residence.
Don’t Try This At Home consists of 33 tracks and, in addition to the aforementioned, notable assists from Mariah The Scientist and Nicki Minaj. According to Hits Daily Double, the album is expected to debut within the top five of the Billboard 200 with 60,000 to 65,0000 album-equivalent units sold. If accurate, Don’t Try This At Home will also be YoungBoy’s latest top 10 success on the aforementioned chart since January’s I Rest My Case, which peaked at No. 9. Press play on the Baton Rouge star’s video for “What You Say” with The Kid LAROI and Post Malone below.
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'
In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!
Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!
Diddy performs at Coachella with Metro Boomin and the viral "Love Is Blind" reunion
This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we pull up to Coachella and talk about hip hop’s takeover of the major music festival. Attendees were surprised by our very own REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs who performed “Creepin'” with Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.