This past Friday (April 21), NBA YoungBoy blessed the masses with his latest project, Don’t Try This At Home, his sixth full-length studio album. The body of work consisted of 33 songs and guest appearances from Nicki Minaj, Mariah The Scientist, Post Malone, and The Kid LAROI. The official cover art featured YoungBoy sitting on top of the F.G. Clark Activity Center in Baton Rouge, a stadium that is home to Southern University’s Jaguars basketball team.
To keep his momentum going, the 23-year-old talent dropped off the official music video for “Big Truck” from the project the following Saturday (April 22). The new clip sees YoungBoy showing off his impressive collection of luxury cars as he raps about how he is not the one to be messed with:
“Sick of b**ch n**gas from the city with that rappin’, huh, they know I make it happen, I ain’t rappin’/ Uh, uh, I’m on dope pack, b**ch, and I’m actin’, yeah, he’ll diss me, b**ch, and I smashed him/ Pop your top with that, it’s up and stashed, it can’t sow back together, b**ch, I do you dirty, come through swervin’ with that black Beretta/ Rolling Loud, $1 million cash, what ’bout Coachella? I want that s**t that make you flash ’cause it smoke better”
Back in October 2022, the Baton Rouge native announced that he officially inked a deal with Motown Records. That August’s The Last Slimeto album was his final release under his former label, Atlantic Records. The project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and included features from Kehlani, Rod Wave and Quavo. Throughout the last year alone, he dropped plenty of other projects as well, including five mixtapes and two additional studio albums.
Be sure to press play on NBA YoungBoy’s “Big Truck” music video down below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Luh Tyler drops off new single "First Show"
Ice Spice and PinkPantheress land SKIMS campaign
Belly marks return with "American Nightmare" visual
Kali Uchis basks in the "Moonlight" in new video
IDK drops off powerful new visual for "Mr. Police"
GloRilla makes a statement with new “Unh Unh” video
Trending
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'
In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!
Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!
Diddy performs at Coachella with Metro Boomin and the viral "Love Is Blind" reunion
This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we pull up to Coachella and talk about hip hop’s takeover of the major music festival. Attendees were surprised by our very own REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs who performed “Creepin'” with Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.