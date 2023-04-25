This past Friday (April 21), NBA YoungBoy blessed the masses with his latest project, Don’t Try This At Home, his sixth full-length studio album. The body of work consisted of 33 songs and guest appearances from Nicki Minaj, Mariah The Scientist, Post Malone, and The Kid LAROI. The official cover art featured YoungBoy sitting on top of the F.G. Clark Activity Center in Baton Rouge, a stadium that is home to Southern University’s Jaguars basketball team.

To keep his momentum going, the 23-year-old talent dropped off the official music video for “Big Truck” from the project the following Saturday (April 22). The new clip sees YoungBoy showing off his impressive collection of luxury cars as he raps about how he is not the one to be messed with:

“Sick of b**ch n**gas from the city with that rappin’, huh, they know I make it happen, I ain’t rappin’/ Uh, uh, I’m on dope pack, b**ch, and I’m actin’, yeah, he’ll diss me, b**ch, and I smashed him/ Pop your top with that, it’s up and stashed, it can’t sow back together, b**ch, I do you dirty, come through swervin’ with that black Beretta/ Rolling Loud, $1 million cash, what ’bout Coachella? I want that s**t that make you flash ’cause it smoke better”

Back in October 2022, the Baton Rouge native announced that he officially inked a deal with Motown Records. That August’s The Last Slimeto album was his final release under his former label, Atlantic Records. The project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and included features from Kehlani, Rod Wave and Quavo. Throughout the last year alone, he dropped plenty of other projects as well, including five mixtapes and two additional studio albums.

Be sure to press play on NBA YoungBoy’s “Big Truck” music video down below.