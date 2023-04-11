Photo: The Washington Post / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.11.2023

As Beyoncé famously pointed out, “America has a problem.” Fellow Grammy winner SZA agrees that there are several issues plaguing the country today, from food and job insecurity to the lack of compassion between people.

The “Kill Bill” singer reflected on what’s been going through her mind lately in a recent interview with CR Fashion Book. She confessed that her preoccupation with some of life’s biggest questions gets in the way of her thinking sometimes. 

“I’m just neurotic about everything. I’m neurotic, and I have a lot of anxiety,” the songstress admitted. “So, it just makes me wonder, and I ask, ‘Why?’ a lot, about myself and about everything. I ask, ‘Why is something this way? Why did this happen to me? What could I have done differently? Why do I feel this way?’ I’m constantly asking why. I’m plagued by ‘Why.’”

She drew the connection between her thought process and real-life events that are happening for people across the country every day. She also believes that people’s behaviors have changed at the same time. “It’s hard to not have a scarcity mindset when everything is so f**king scarce, down to eggs and everything else,” she said honestly. “Jobs are scarce. Food is scarce. And now, I think, humanity is scarce. We’re f**king with humanity now. We need to take a break from hypercriticism and give everyone a break from projecting our anger in the comments section.”

She went on to describe just how public perception affects her personally. “Sometimes I wonder if I don’t know how people see me, honestly,” she acknowledged. When reflecting on just how much audiences’ empathy toward entertainers has seemingly deteriorated, she cited another award-winning performer, Jennifer Lawrence. 

“People are so cynical nowadays. The other day, I saw some people randomly attacking Jennifer Lawrence. And I was confused as to why,” she said honestly. “And the idea was that she pretends to be relatable, and it’s just a schtick or whatever and she’s not really relatable, it’s an act. And now it makes them angry that she feels relatable. And I was like, ‘This is insane. This is just the way someone is born or the way they behave.’ And then it’s like, you grow to resent them for it.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rihanna is Twitter's most-followed woman

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

Listen to Dinner Party's latest single "For Granted" with Arin Ray

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

SZA announces official European leg of her "SOS Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Daniel Caesar shares emotional "Valentina" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Tink leads a heist in new "Gangsta's Paradise" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Halle Bailey spends Easter at the White House reading "The Little Mermaid: Make A Splash" to children

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Jodeci is going on a "Summer Block Party Tour" with SWV and Dru Hill

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.10.2023

Omarion continues his acting journey with a starring role in Allblk's series "Involved"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Keke Palmer hints at making a lullaby album after Apple Music interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Daniel Caesar returns with new ‘NEVER ENOUGH’ album

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Doja Cat leaves fans clueless about her upcoming album after a two-day Twitter roller coaster ride

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Chlöe Bailey's "Who Can I Run To?" cover scores co-sign from Kandi Burruss

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Chlöe Bailey opens up about battling depression with 'In Pieces' album

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.07.2023

Drake's newest single "Search & Rescue" has the internet ready to brace for impact

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

SZA's 'SOS Tour" reportedly raked in nearly $35 million

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Mental Health
R&B
SZA
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rihanna is Twitter's most-followed woman

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

Listen to Dinner Party's latest single "For Granted" with Arin Ray

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

SZA announces official European leg of her "SOS Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Daniel Caesar shares emotional "Valentina" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Tink leads a heist in new "Gangsta's Paradise" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Halle Bailey spends Easter at the White House reading "The Little Mermaid: Make A Splash" to children

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Jodeci is going on a "Summer Block Party Tour" with SWV and Dru Hill

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.10.2023

Omarion continues his acting journey with a starring role in Allblk's series "Involved"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Keke Palmer hints at making a lullaby album after Apple Music interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Daniel Caesar returns with new ‘NEVER ENOUGH’ album

By Regina Cho
  /  04.10.2023

Doja Cat leaves fans clueless about her upcoming album after a two-day Twitter roller coaster ride

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Chlöe Bailey's "Who Can I Run To?" cover scores co-sign from Kandi Burruss

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Chlöe Bailey opens up about battling depression with 'In Pieces' album

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.07.2023

Drake's newest single "Search & Rescue" has the internet ready to brace for impact

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.07.2023

SZA's 'SOS Tour" reportedly raked in nearly $35 million

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon on playing Michael Jordan’s parents in ‘AIR’

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” correspondent Kennedy Rue sits down with EGOT winner Viola Davis and ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More