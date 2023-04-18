Back in June of 2022, Post Malone unveiled his fourth studio LP, Twelve Carat Toothache, a 14-song effort that contained additional assists from Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, Gunna, Fleet Foxes, The Kid LAROI, and The Weeknd. The album was a huge success, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and landing on a wealth of other charts around the globe following its debut. Since then, the Texas talent traversed across North America for his “Twelve Carat Tour” and provided a contribution on YG’s I GOT ISSUES standout “Sober.”

On Friday (April 14), Malone dropped off a new single titled “Chemical,” an alternative number that he produced alongside Louis Bell and ​Andrew Watt. The melancholy offering sees him singing about a toxic relationship that seems to have met its end.

“You break me, then I break my rules, last time was the last time, too, it’s f**ked up, I know, but I’m still outside of the party, smokin’ in the car with you, ‘Seven Nation Army,’ fightin’ at the bar with you, tell you that I’m sorry, tell me what I gotta do, ’cause I can’t let go, it’s chemical…”

Press play on the visual for “Chemical.” This Saturday (April 22), Malone will be heading to Europe to kickstart the second leg of his aforementioned tour. You can find the full schedule for that below.

Upcoming “Twelve Carat Tour” dates:

April 22: Oslo, Norway — Telenor Arena

April 25: Stockholm, Sweden — Avicii Arena

April 26: Copenhagen, Denmark — Royal Arena

April 28: Antwerpen, Belgium — Sportpaleis

April 30: Zürich, Switzerland — Hallenstadion

May 1: Köln, Germany — Lanxess Arena

May 4: London, U.K. — The O2

May 6: London, U.K. — The O2

May 7: London, U.K. — The O2

May 9: Dublin, Ireland — 3Arena

May 10: Dublin, Ireland — 3Arena

May 13: Glasgow, Scotland — OVO Hydro

May 14: Birmingham, U.K. — Resorts World Arena

May 16: Manchester, U.K. — AO Arena

May 17: Manchester, U.K. — AO Arena

May 19: Amsterdam, Netherlands

May 20: Amsterdam, Netherlands

May 26: Napa County, CA — BottleRock Napa Valley 2023