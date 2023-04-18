Back in June of 2022, Post Malone unveiled his fourth studio LP, Twelve Carat Toothache, a 14-song effort that contained additional assists from Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, Gunna, Fleet Foxes, The Kid LAROI, and The Weeknd. The album was a huge success, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and landing on a wealth of other charts around the globe following its debut. Since then, the Texas talent traversed across North America for his “Twelve Carat Tour” and provided a contribution on YG’s I GOT ISSUES standout “Sober.”
On Friday (April 14), Malone dropped off a new single titled “Chemical,” an alternative number that he produced alongside Louis Bell and Andrew Watt. The melancholy offering sees him singing about a toxic relationship that seems to have met its end.
“You break me, then I break my rules, last time was the last time, too, it’s f**ked up, I know, but I’m still outside of the party, smokin’ in the car with you, ‘Seven Nation Army,’ fightin’ at the bar with you, tell you that I’m sorry, tell me what I gotta do, ’cause I can’t let go, it’s chemical…”
Press play on the visual for “Chemical.” This Saturday (April 22), Malone will be heading to Europe to kickstart the second leg of his aforementioned tour. You can find the full schedule for that below.
Upcoming “Twelve Carat Tour” dates:
April 22: Oslo, Norway — Telenor Arena
April 25: Stockholm, Sweden — Avicii Arena
April 26: Copenhagen, Denmark — Royal Arena
April 28: Antwerpen, Belgium — Sportpaleis
April 30: Zürich, Switzerland — Hallenstadion
May 1: Köln, Germany — Lanxess Arena
May 4: London, U.K. — The O2
May 6: London, U.K. — The O2
May 7: London, U.K. — The O2
May 9: Dublin, Ireland — 3Arena
May 10: Dublin, Ireland — 3Arena
May 13: Glasgow, Scotland — OVO Hydro
May 14: Birmingham, U.K. — Resorts World Arena
May 16: Manchester, U.K. — AO Arena
May 17: Manchester, U.K. — AO Arena
May 19: Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 20: Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 26: Napa County, CA — BottleRock Napa Valley 2023