Last night (Nov. 10), Post Malone hit the stage in Los Angeles for his “Twelve Carat Tour.” And as they say, “After the show is the after-party.” The three-time diamond-certified artist celebrated his at Poppy in West Hollywood. The exclusive engagement was sponsored by Don Londrés tequila.

Post’s manager, Dre London, curated one-of-a-kind experiences after shows in select cities. The 21 and over festivities have happened in places like Chicago, Toronto, New York and Houston — with Los Angeles being the final stop on the Don Londrés tequila train. Not only were fans able to live it up thanks to the Grammy-nominated artist, but “Sex Symbol” artist Tyla Yaweh and popular DJ Zack Bia also served as special guest hosts for the evening.

For those who couldn’t attend last night, Post’s “Twelve Carat Tour” continues in Las Vegas this evening. Next week, he’s back in Los Angeles for several shows before taking his talents overseas. The “Sunflower” singer has been enjoying life on the road. Last week, during a tour stop in Seattle, the chart-topping artist found himself wedding fans. Randee Metayer and her fiancée, Jana Schuster, managed to catch the entertainer’s eye at the end of his Nov. 5 show at the Climate Pledge Arena.

Schuster snuck a sign into the pit that read, “Be our judge and marry us!” She told The Seattle Times that after his show ended, he remained on stage to sign a few autographs. After spotting the written request, Post yelled, “Come up. Send these two girls up.”

“We could have been in a broom closet and it would have been just as epic,” Schuster told the local news outlet. “No videos, no photos, just a cool experience. But it was nerve-wracking because there were so many people around. We’ll be in wheelchairs when we’re 90 still talking about it: ‘Hey, grandkids, remember this Post Malone guy?’” she added. Metayer admitted to being star-struck, but said, “He was so patient with me while my brain exploded. He was just like, ‘Take your time,’ puffing on a cigarette. He was just so cool.”