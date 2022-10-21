Back in June, Post Malone liberated his fourth studio LP Twelve Carat Toothache, a 14-track body of work that included appearances from The Weeknd, The Kid LAROI, Fleet Foxes, Gunna, Roddy Ricch, and Doja Cat. The album went on to achieve commercial success and grabbed the No. 2 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 121,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week.

Shortly afterward, the Texas-bred star circled back with a deluxe edition, which added on two unheard songs. Since the album’s release, fans have been able to enjoy accompanying music videos for “I Like You (A Happier Song)” featuring Doja Cat and “Wasting Angels.”

Today (Oct. 21), Malone continues his momentum by releasing “Cooped Up / Return of the Mack,” a revamped version of the Roddy Ricch-assisted cut that appeared on the original Twelve Carat Toothache project. The new edition borrows elements from the iconic 1996 record by Mark Morrison while Malone delivers his lyrics:

I’m about to pull up, hit switch, pull curtain (Hit switch, pull curtain) and I been waitin’ so long/ Now I gotta resurface (I gotta resurface), and yeah, we ’bout to toast up/ All that bread that we burnin’ (Burnin’, burnin’, burnin’), ’cause I been feelin’ cooped up (Yeah)/ I been f**kin’ cooped up (Mm-mm-mm), yeah, I’m off the Bud Light, not the bourbon (Mm), I might chop the roof off the Suburban (Skrrt), tried to be a nice guy, John Terzian

Currently, the “White Iverson” singer is out on the road blessing stages across the country on his “Twelve Carat Tour.” The journey kicked off last month in Nevada and will hit cities like Atlanta, Denver, and Salt Lake City before wrapping up in Los Angeles.

Be sure to press play on Post Malone’s brand new “Cooped Up / Return of the Mack” track down below.