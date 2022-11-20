Shanquella Robinson was laid to rest on Saturday (Nov. 19) in her hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. Her funeral comes almost a month after she was found dead while on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Hundreds of community members, family, and friends gathered as a horse-drawn carriage transported her casket to Macedonia Baptist Church. Several loved ones wore pink bracelets and outfits and pinned photos of the young woman to their attire in her memory.

Those who knew Robinson remembered her as a sweet, humble, and genuine person. “She was just excited about going on her trip. She sat on my chair and we talked about a lot of personal stuff. We just clicked, and she was like my little sister,” Laviris Smith, a neighbor who styled her hair for the trip, told WCNC-TV.

Details surrounding Robinson’s death are still forthcoming as her family pushes for Mexican authorities to uncover everything they can about the events that led to her demise. The FBI has also launched an investigation into her passing.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Robinson was found unconscious on Oct. 29 in a rental property she shared with a group of people believed to be her friends. According to her family, Robinson and the group traveled to the popular tourist spot to celebrate her 25th birthday.

However, the festivities took a grim turn when she died less than 24 hours after her arrival. Robinson’s friends said her passing was a case of alcohol poisoning. Questions arose after an autopsy determined she suffered trauma to her back and neck. A video showing Robinson unclothed and assaulted by another woman also probed further assessment of her death.

Bernard Robinson, Shanquella’s father, believes his daughter’s death was intentional. “They attacked her…and she naked,” he told TMZ in an interview posted Saturday (Nov. 19). “She’s not a fighter at all, ma’am. For them to do what they did, ma’am, it just seemed like it was a plot, ‘cause they couldn’t have done that over here, ma’am.”

Family members organized a GoFundMe to assist with funeral and legal expenses. Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving donated $65,000, helping the fund surpass $340,000.

Watch the latest report on Shanquella Robinson’s homegoing service below.