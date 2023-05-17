Photo: Cover art for Digga D’s “Energy (Jersey Remix)” single
By Jon Powell
  /  05.17.2023

Back in March, Digga D blessed the masses with his latest hit, “Energy.” Produced by Hargo and X10, the track saw the London star rapping about taking care of himself and putting an end to the negativity around him.

“Too much fake n**gas, that’s why I hate n**gas, coming around with their bad energy, f**k off, man, leave me alone… I gotta protect my energy, too much jealousy, I see a friend turn enemy, please don’t ruin my energy, I heard it, why you keep telling me?”

Since its release, “Energy” managed to remain on the U.K. Singles chart on nine weeks, peaking at No. 15 immediately following its debut. The single even spawned a huge remix in April, with Digga D trading bars alongside XXL Freshman alum Latto.

This past Friday (May 12), the “No Diet” rapper returned with another remix of “Energy” — this time, with updated production that borrows from the viral Jersey club sound. In addition, Digga gets some help from Philadelphia talent 2Rare, adding to its overall replay value with new raps about street life and staying protected.

“This s**t get real, orange get peeled, you was frontin’, you was always back doorin’, my s**t sharp, get chinged by the mornin’, call Digga D, you know he on it, I’ll stick a K in U.K. while I’m tourin’, I got the lock and the key to this s**t…”

In April of 2022, Digga D unveiled his third mixtape, Noughty by Nature, a 16-song effort with additional features from Moneybagg Yo, Maverick Sabre, B-Lovee, AJ Tracey, Hotboii, and more. The project landed at the top of the U.K. Albums, U.K. R&B Albums, and Scottish Albums charts. Given songs like “STFU,” “Stay Inside,” “Chief Rhys Freestyle,” and “Energy,” it’s a safe bet that a follow-up lies on the horizon. In the meantime, check out the aforementioned remix below.

