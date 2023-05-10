Photo: Screenshot from Marshmello and Brent Faiyaz’s “Fell In Love” video
By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

On Friday (May 5), renowned DJ and beatsmith Marshmello teamed up with Brent Faiyaz for the new single “Fell In Love.” With additional assistance provided by Chrome Sparks, the track is centered around Faiyaz’s apathy over a love interest who wants commitment from him.

“She said, ‘Boy, you ain’t no good,’ b**ch, I know, f**k I’m ‘posed to do ’bout that? I’m gon’ go, I been movin’ state to state, I went pro, baby, plenty dough, heavy throat, s**t crazy, I can ease your mind if you goin’ through somethin’, that don’t mean I can cure depression, I’ll free my night if you wanna do somethin’, but I’m takin’ your direction, you ain’t fall in love with me, you fell in love with the man I could be…”

The accompanying clip for “Fell In Love” comes courtesy of Christian Breslauer. After a quick cameo from Marshmello, viewers can see Faiyaz — or multiple versions of him — driving various women to a wooded location for intimacy.

It’s been a couple of years since Marshmello released his fourth studio LP, Shockwave, a 12-song offering with features from DJ Sliink, Megan Thee Stallion, Carnage (now known as Gordo), Juicy J, and more. Since then, the masked talent kept his momentum going via a string of loose cuts, including “ESTILAZO” with Tokischa, “Numb” with Khalid, and “Grown Man” with Polo G and Southside. He’s also handled the boards for the likes of 24kGoldn, Alesso, Young K.I., LIL DUSTY G, Oliver Tree, Rico Nasty, and Juice WRLD.

Meanwhile, Faiyaz released his sophomore album, WASTELAND, in 2022 with collaborations alongside Drake, Alicia Keys, The Neptunes, and Tyler, The Creator. The 19-song effort peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earned a gold certification. Press play on “Fell In Love” below.

