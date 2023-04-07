Photo: Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.07.2023

Chlöe Bailey released her long-awaited debut solo album In Pieces last Friday (March 31). For the Georgia-bred songstress, sharing her emotions in her music was more than just getting to express herself. It helped her fight some inner demons.

Chlöe stopped by “The Tamron Hall Show” today (April 7) to talk about the album and her life as a solo artist. She also spoke candidly about dealing with depression and wanting to use her platform to speak honestly about her experience. In doing so, she hopes to reach others going through the same thing and tell them they’re not alone.

“You know when you get stuck in that moment for too long and it feels a little too long being there?” the “Treat Me” singer asked the talk show host. “It didn’t have anything to do with my career or my music. It was all personal internal things, and I think when you figure things out that make you question your entire life, you look at yourself like, ‘What did I do wrong? Am I good enough?’ Things like that.”

She went on to describe how creating In Pieces allowed her to work through those intrusive thoughts. “For me, I used music to pull me out of it,” the Praise This actress admitted. “You have your ups and you have your downs. It’s never going to be a steady course, but at least I feel confident enough in knowing this life is worth living for.” Check out a clip from the heartfelt interview below.

The beauty of In Pieces is that it allowed Chlöe to find happiness on her own terms and not beat herself up for any perceived flaws she may have. “From far away, you get this perfect image: Nothing’s wrong with the person,” she told Rolling Stone ahead of the album drop. “Then when you get closer, that’s when the little tiny cracks of having to re-glue and re-piece themselves back together time and time again are appearing. So it’s all about perception. All of us are going through a lot.”

“We’re all works in progress,” she added. “I think that’s why this album feels like I am claiming who I am and I’m taking my power back, because I’m saying I’m flawed. I’m imperfect. But just because of that, that doesn’t mean you can take my freedom away.”

