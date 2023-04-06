Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.06.2023

Chlöe and Halle Bailey have grown right in front of America’s eyes, and for Chlöe, the ride has been more than she expected.

Earlier today (April 6), the 24-year-old singer and songwriter appeared on the “TODAY” show to promote her album In Pieces and movie Praise This. However, just before she performed the album’s lead single, host Hoda Kotb spoke about Chlöe and Halle’s last visit to the show and what has transpired since then.

“You know, I feel like we’ve watched you and your sister grow up,” Kotb started. “I remember when you performed here in our studios for one of the first times. You had the love of Beyoncé, her mom, and her family. And I remember thinking to myself, ‘My gosh… These two are going to be powerhouses,’ and it’s turned out that way.”

As Chlöe smiled, Kotb asked, “What [has] this ride been like for you and your sister.”

The Atlanta native responded, “This ride has been even more than what I could have imagined or expected. And I know little Chlöe is so proud of the Chlöe right now. I would dance around in my bedroom [and] pretended like I was giving concerts.”

She added, “I remember when we were here last time, [Halle] and I. I was on the grand, and we were singing ‘Fall.’ Now, I’m here on my own. It’s like we’re both growing so strong together and individually. And I couldn’t be more proud of her… I love you, Halle.”

After taking on roles here and there, the Bailey sisters found success after they sang Beyoncé’s “Pretty Hurts” on YouTube, and she heard it. Chlöe and Halle went on to sign with the multihyphenate’s label Parkwood Entertainment. 

They’ve released several albums as a duo, with one earning them a Grammy nomination. As soloists, Chlöe and Halle continue to pursue their dreams while supporting each other.

Chlöe has recently released her debut album, a handful of singles, and announced her first solo tour. She is also working as an actress securing several roles around Hollywood. Meanwhile, Halle is set to star in Disney’s The Little Mermaid, a live-action remake of the ’90s classic.

