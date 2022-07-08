Brent Faiyaz is one of those artists that everyone looks forward to tuning into when they announce new music. His debut project Black Child EP (released back in 2013) set the tone for what the Maryland artist would be today — thorough. By the time his debut studio album Sonder Son was released in 2017, everyone had caught wind of exactly how dope Brent is and immediately hopped on board the Faiyaz train. The Grammy nominated singer-songwriter has made plenty of noise for himself in an industry where the talent is endless. As we approach the peak of summertime, Brent Faiyaz decided to return to the scene with some new vibes. Today (July 8), the “Crew” singer brings forth his highly anticipated sophomore album Wasteland.

streets ain’t eem ready https://t.co/OJAHv8JpxC — WASTELAND JULY 8 (@brentfaiyaz) July 6, 2022

The R&B crooner is one of the premiere artists out right now who is known for his toxic lyrics that fans seem to never get enough of. Similar to Future, Brent Faiyaz provides those type of vibes for fans and it is greatly appreciated by many. With Wasteland being only his second album so far, Brent is showing clear signs of staying in this industry for the long run.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Brent spoke on the most valuable part of his process when putting together a project: “The writing. For me, it’s something different when it comes to lyrics. I think that it touches on when a song moves past just music, in terms of the literature. That’s one thing that people tend to forget about. Music is music, but an actual song is a form of literature too, so it kind of switches mediums. When you actually break down a song and look at it for the writing and the words, it hits differently.”

Those who contributed to the album were Raphael Saadiq, Alicia Keys, Drake, The Neptunes, The Dream, Mike Dean, Jorja Smith, Tyler, the Creator and more. Tap in now!