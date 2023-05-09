CBS has responded after Shemar Moore called on the network to rethink the cancellation of his hit show “S.W.A.T.”

Yesterday (May 8), Deadline shared the drama series was greenlighted for a seventh and final season. The report came three days after CBS gave “S.W.A.T.” the axe. The network confirmed the news with the outlet as they noted Moore will serve as an executive producer in the upcoming season.

In a joint statement, Amy Reisenbach of CBS Entertainment and Katherine Pope of Sony Pictures shared their thoughts on the show’s renewal. “We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for ‘S.W.A.T.,’ and we have [agreed] to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore)

The statement continued, “‘S.W.A.T.’ has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following. We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show’s storylines and characters, which audiences deserve… We look forward to its return next season.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Moore expressed his frustration with “S.W.A.T.” getting axed by the network. “It makes no sense. Look up the articles. Read the articles. We’re the best show on Friday nights at 8 p.m. for CBS. The last two years, we’ve been killing it,” he said in an Instagram video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore)

After hearing from the series’ star and devoted fan base, the network changed its mind. When Moore learned of “S.W.A.T.’s” renewal, he celebrated the news on social media. “From ya boys Hondo and Tan, thank you to all the homies, fans, and baby girls for riding with us!!!” he captioned his IG post. “Get ready for one h**l of a send off. Season seven!!!! Let’s go!!!!!”