Back in April, E-Major Unruly and Mousetrapppp recruited DMV frontrunner Baby 9eno for the aptly titled single “Talk My S**t,” which is the perfect soundscape for 9eno’s street-oriented subject matter.

“Two cell phones and them b**ches both ringin’, cut the b**ch off ’cause I had the h** fiendin’, n**gas standin’ outside, but they got no meanin’, pour a deuce of the Wock’ got a n**ga slow dreamin’, Chrome Hearts leather jacket got a n**ga Billy Jeanin’, b**ches givin’ head and they eatin’ all the s**en, all this drank got a n**ga leanin’, all these $100s in my pocket, thinkin’ n**gas schemin’, I got the h**s goin’ crazy like I’m Willie Beamen…”

“Talk My S**t” follows a slew of notable production credits for both E-Major and Mousetrapppp. Together, the duo have crafted hits for heavyweights like A$AP Ant, Q Da Fool, LuLu P, Soduh, and many more over the past couple of years.

Back in March, Baby 9eno liberated his latest body of work, Thuggin In Public, an eight-song effort that was inspired by a C-Murder classic and boasted contributions from Paco Panama, Los, and Big Flock. Prior to that, the Maryland native released 2022’s Hood Legend, another well-received offering with 14 cuts and collaborations alongside Rah 2xx, Black Fortune, Lil Gray, Tadoe Jugg, T.Y., and Kartel Mal. Outside of his solo discography, 9eno has been an active member of A$AP Ant’s Marino Infantry collective with show-stealing appearances on the compilations Enter The Infantry, Vol. 2 and Infantry Warz.

Press play on E-Major Unruly, Mousetrapppp, and Baby 9eno’s “Talk My S**t.” In related news, fans can also check out a visual from 9eno for the Thuggin In Public standout “Lemons & Cherries” below.