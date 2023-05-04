Photo: Cover art for “Talk My S**t” single
By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

Back in April, E-Major Unruly and Mousetrapppp recruited DMV frontrunner Baby 9eno for the aptly titled single “Talk My S**t,” which is the perfect soundscape for 9eno’s street-oriented subject matter.

“Two cell phones and them b**ches both ringin’, cut the b**ch off ’cause I had the h** fiendin’, n**gas standin’ outside, but they got no meanin’, pour a deuce of the Wock’ got a n**ga slow dreamin’, Chrome Hearts leather jacket got a n**ga Billy Jeanin’, b**ches givin’ head and they eatin’ all the s**en, all this drank got a n**ga leanin’, all these $100s in my pocket, thinkin’ n**gas schemin’, I got the h**s goin’ crazy like I’m Willie Beamen…”

“Talk My S**t” follows a slew of notable production credits for both E-Major and Mousetrapppp. Together, the duo have crafted hits for heavyweights like A$AP Ant, Q Da Fool, LuLu P, Soduh, and many more over the past couple of years.

Back in March, Baby 9eno liberated his latest body of work, Thuggin In Public, an eight-song effort that was inspired by a C-Murder classic and boasted contributions from Paco Panama, Los, and Big Flock. Prior to that, the Maryland native released 2022’s Hood Legend, another well-received offering with 14 cuts and collaborations alongside Rah 2xx, Black Fortune, Lil Gray, Tadoe Jugg, T.Y., and Kartel Mal. Outside of his solo discography, 9eno has been an active member of A$AP Ant’s Marino Infantry collective with show-stealing appearances on the compilations Enter The Infantry, Vol. 2 and Infantry Warz.

Press play on E-Major Unruly, Mousetrapppp, and Baby 9eno’s “Talk My S**t.” In related news, fans can also check out a visual from 9eno for the Thuggin In Public standout “Lemons & Cherries” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Boomman praises Foogiano's work ethic: "I don't have to hold his hand"

By Vayda Sorel
  /  05.04.2023

2023 ESSENCE Festival adds Jill Scott, Eve, Ari Lennox, and more to lineup

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.04.2023

Miguel releases new "Give It To Me" single

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Smiley shares new "Eternals" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Snoop Dogg wants to know where the money is as he supports Hollywood writers on strike

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

Desiigner reveals a birthday gift to fans as his road to better mental health continues

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

Kamos addresses "Free Speech" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

Yung Miami doesn't "give a f**k what the people think" about her relationship with Diddy

By Tabie Germain
  /  05.04.2023

NXTFRIDAY unveils latest visual for "Off Her Mind"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

Jack Harlow launches foundation to give back to his hometown

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

50 Cent reveals he has something special coming up after nearly wiping his Instagram clean

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Fans praise Missy Elliott for becoming first female rapper set to be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

Millyz drops off new "Sentimental" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023

DeJ Loaf updates her fans in "100 Million" video

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby link up for new "Striker Music" video

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023
Tags in this article:
Tags
Baby 9eno
E-Major Unruly
Mousetrapppp
Rap
Singles

REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.

By REVOLT
  /  04.28.2023
News

Keke Palmer has Twitter asking for the recipe after she serves a plate of body

Keke Palmer attended her ‘Big Boss’ screening in Atlanta on April 29.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023
News

LL Cool J and Questlove promise "The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour" is the Grammys hip hop tribute on steroids

LL Cool J and Questlove hopped on Instagram Live to give fans a hint at what they can expect from the star-studded hip hop tour this summer.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.30.2023
Interviews

Katrina "Kat Tat" Jackson bossed up and built her own tattoo business from scratch

REVOLT caught up with Katrina “Kat Tat” Jackson for Financial Literacy Month. She talked starting her Enigma Tattoo shop, joining “Black Ink Crew: Compton,” family life and so much more. Read up!

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.24.2023
