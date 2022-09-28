Since the release of Lil Black Jean Jacket 3, A$AP Ant has provided his fans with a slew of dope music videos for standout cuts like “The God Hour,” “3AM In New Orleans,” “Spizzle Go Crazy Freestyle,” and “Boss Decisions.” Yesterday (Sept. 27), the Baltimore emcee dropped off another visual for “Pudge Rodriguez,” an E-Major Unruly and Ceez Neckmusik-produced effort that’s named after former MLB star Iván Rodríguez. The track is full of boastful bars about Ant’s free-wheeling lifestyle:

“I give her fruit, banana, I told her don’t pull up with camera, like Kool-Aid b**ch I’ma jam her, I treat her like mail, stamp her, smoke fee cost me 500, I’m still gonna light that b**ch up in the coupe, caught ya girl on Melrose, I roll down the window, I holla atcha boo … he make the music I shoutout his shoes, look at my outfit this s**t is expensive, Mike Jordans from back in the day be vintage…”

Directed by Antoine Duchamp, the accompanying clip for “Pudge Rodriguez” shows A$AP Ant on an excursion in Paris, France. Throughout, he can be seen doing some high-end shopping and visiting different locations within the City of Light.

Lil Black Jean Jacket 3 was released back in May, and follows 2018’s Lil Black Jean Jacket and 2020’s Lil Black Jean Jacket 2 (Ruby Edition). The third installment of the well-received series contained 16 songs and additional features from A$AP Rocky, Curren$y, Lil B, OhGeesy, Larry June, KEY!, and more.

Press play on A$AP Ant’s “Pudge Rodriguez” video. In related news, Ant recently performed at this year’s Rolling Loud New York and joined Rocky for a performance of “The God Hour.” You can catch a recap of that moment below.