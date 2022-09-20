Photo: Video screenshot from ASAP Ant’s “Boss Decisions”
By Jon Powell
  /  09.20.2022

Back in May, A$AP Ant unveiled his latest album Lil Black Jean Jacket 3, which contained 16 tracks and additional features from A$AP Rocky, Lil B, Curren$y, Larry June, KEY!, OhGeesy, and more. Yesterday (Sept. 19), the Baltimore talent decided to unveil a new visual from said project for the opening cut “Boss Decisions,” a 4 Dayz, Sparkheem, and Mannyvelli-produced effort that shows why Ant and his Marino Infantry collective continue to thrive with his leadership:

“I put my team on then I had to make the boss decisions, to the Franklins I be running, I need all the riches, I need a mansion with the view, I need the marble kitchen, I need the coupe with two doors, I don’t want no ceiling, Marino pop up, we outside, the line around the building, I got b**ches in different states, they wanna have my children, I got tired of sitting on the couch, I had to get a million, when I’m sad, I count the money that’s how I do the healing…”

The accompanying clip for “Boss Decisions” comes courtesy of Dany Yako and brings viewers to Munich, Germany. The clip shows Ant in different locations around the European city, including his hotel, near popular monuments, and an apparel shop.

Lil Black Jean Jacket 3 follows 2020’s Lil Black Jean Jacket 2 (Ruby Edition), another well-received effort with 17 songs and collaborations alongside the likes of A$AP Twelvyy, Zombie Juice, JMK$, and the late Goonew. Since then, he’s liberated the second installment of Marino Infantry’s Enter The Infantry series and Infantry Warz, the latter of which was a 24-track body of work led by members LuLu P, Baby 9eno, Soduh, and Lil 2 Dow. Press play on A$AP Ant’s “Boss Decisions” video below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
ASAP Ant
Music Videos

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REC Founders Will Toms and Dave Silver want to empower creators to have successful businesses

REC was founded in 2015 by Forbes 30 Under 30 recipients Will Toms and Dave ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Quinta Brunson and Black women making Emmys history, and Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid' trailer

On the entertainment side, Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae and Lizzo all made history at ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
Social Justice

Georgia bar faces backlash after Black woman was harassed for visiting "a white place"

The Black woman visited the bar just to play pool but was instructed that it ...
By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.19.2022
News

The first glimpse of Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid' has fans overcome with emotion

A first-look video of Halley Bailey as the underwater princess was unveiled during the D23 ...
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.10.2022
View More