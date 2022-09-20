Back in May, A$AP Ant unveiled his latest album Lil Black Jean Jacket 3, which contained 16 tracks and additional features from A$AP Rocky, Lil B, Curren$y, Larry June, KEY!, OhGeesy, and more. Yesterday (Sept. 19), the Baltimore talent decided to unveil a new visual from said project for the opening cut “Boss Decisions,” a 4 Dayz, Sparkheem, and Mannyvelli-produced effort that shows why Ant and his Marino Infantry collective continue to thrive with his leadership:

“I put my team on then I had to make the boss decisions, to the Franklins I be running, I need all the riches, I need a mansion with the view, I need the marble kitchen, I need the coupe with two doors, I don’t want no ceiling, Marino pop up, we outside, the line around the building, I got b**ches in different states, they wanna have my children, I got tired of sitting on the couch, I had to get a million, when I’m sad, I count the money that’s how I do the healing…”

The accompanying clip for “Boss Decisions” comes courtesy of Dany Yako and brings viewers to Munich, Germany. The clip shows Ant in different locations around the European city, including his hotel, near popular monuments, and an apparel shop.

Lil Black Jean Jacket 3 follows 2020’s Lil Black Jean Jacket 2 (Ruby Edition), another well-received effort with 17 songs and collaborations alongside the likes of A$AP Twelvyy, Zombie Juice, JMK$, and the late Goonew. Since then, he’s liberated the second installment of Marino Infantry’s Enter The Infantry series and Infantry Warz, the latter of which was a 24-track body of work led by members LuLu P, Baby 9eno, Soduh, and Lil 2 Dow. Press play on A$AP Ant’s “Boss Decisions” video below.