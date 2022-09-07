Back in May, A$AP Ant unveiled the third installment of his Lil Black Jean Jacket series, which contained 16 cuts and additional appearances from A$AP Rocky, Lil B, Curren$y, OhGeesy, Larry June, A$AP Twelvyy, and more. Last week (Aug. 31), the Baltimore talent decided to drop off another visual from the project for “Spizzle Go Crazy Freestyle,” a hard-hitting cut that’s named after the track’s producer SpizzleDoe and is full of clever rhymes about Ant’s high-end lifestyle:

“My plane about to board, I’m plugged like a aux cord, couldn’t bring my gun, gotta bring my sword, I get on my knees, gotta thank the Lord, euphoria feeling, I’m outta my body, CD, burn him, please don’t copy, fadeaway, MJ, two-three, Nike, check the Ricky, money, burger, flip it, your money short, midget, Yao Ming, all my digits, tall, stack it, don’t fall, cook burgers, secret sauce, ‘Kenan & Kel,’ I love cream soda, serve him breakfast, I got my toaster…”

Directed by Kiiru, the special effects-heavy clip for “Spizzle Go Crazy Freestyle” is mainly centered around Ant performing the track in what looks like an empty warehouse. Viewers can also spot him hanging with members of his Marino Infantry collective throughout.

Back in December, Ant and Marino Infantry liberated the 24-song Infantry Warz, which boasted prominent appearances from rising stars LuLu P, Baby 9eno, Lil 2 Dow, and Soduh. Months prior to that, the Maryland-based outfit liberated Enter the Infantry, Vol. 2.

Press play on A$AP Ant’s video for “Spizzle Go Crazy Freestyle” below. In related news, Sept. 17 will see Ant joining Curren$y, DJ Savage, Soul Control, Morgan Morgan, and more on stage during the Good Vibes Only Block Party in Houston. Those interested can purchase tickets to that event here.