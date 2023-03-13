Photo: Cover art for Baby 9eno’s ‘Thuggin In Public’ album
By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Back in February, Baby 9eno returned with a new album titled Thuggin In Public, an eight-song body of work with features from Paco Panama, Los, and Big Flock. The striking artwork pays homage to C-Murder‘s iconic debut LP, Life or Death, and Pen & Pixel Graphics, the design firm that was behind a lot of No Limit Records’ covers created during the turn of the century.

Keeping with his New Orleans-based inspirations, Thuggin In Public also came with a visual for the single “Free B.G.,” a vivid account of 9eno’s life prior to fame and fortune.

“That makes me 50 for a zip, I’m on the streets, you on the curb, hey, the spot done got hot, I’m off the hip, I’m making swerves, and these young n**gas be steppin’, if I ever get a word, you know the AP, and the chopper, and them boys ready to purge, hand to hand, tryna pay the rent, I play the third person, you might catch me countin’ up, but you could never catch me servin’…”

Shot by Eazy Films and Hunchoz Creations, the accompanying clip for “Free B.G.” begins with a sting operation that eventually lands 9eno in handcuffs. The cinematic offering then shows the DMV star in the midst of an intense interrogation before he can be spotted with his crew, a clear indication of victory over his legal issues.

Thuggin In Public follows 2022’s Hood Legend, which contained 14 tracks and additional contributions from Rah 2xx, Black Fortune, Lil Gray, Tadoe Jugg, T.Y., and Kartel Mal. Prior to that, 9eno was a productive member of A$AP Ant’s Marino Infantry collective with notable appearances on the well-received 2021 compilations Enter The Infantry, Vol. 2 and Infantry Warz. Press play on Baby 9eno’s Thuggin In Public and “Free B.G.” video below.

