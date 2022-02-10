Last month, Baby 9eno dropped off his latest body of work Hood Legend, which comes with 14 tracks and additional features from Rah 2xx, Black Fortune, Lil Gray, Tadoe Jugg, T.Y., and Kartel Mal. This week, the DMV talent delivers a new video from said project for the opening cut “Get N Go,” which sees production from Lord Fubu and gives listeners a vivid account of 9eno‘s pre-fame activities in regards to making money:

“I was just servin’ that crunch, I give him a stick and I’m watchin’ him lunch, I ain’t got me a Sprite, might drop in a punch, put a line on a table, come take you a bump, lil’ bitch on my line, she just want me to hump, forward to the ex, I’m at the pump, I got that OG, smell like a skunk, put a switch on the Glock ’cause these niggas be dumb…”

Directed by Kiiru, the accompanying clip for “Get N Go” sees 9eno in an apartment cooking up his product in the kitchen. He can also be spotted in the middle of a smoking session in the living room, as well as out in front of the building with his crew.

A prominent member of Marino Infantry, Baby 9eno contributed heavily to last year’s compilation Enter The Infantry, Vol. 2, a 31-song offering that was led by A$AP Ant and came with appearances from Soduh, LuLu P, A$AP Twelvyy, Lil 2 Dow, OG Don 999, and more. Just before 2021 ended, 9eno also connected with the mostly Maryland-based collective for Infantry Warz. Prior to Hood Legend, his last official solo effort was last February’s Militant Mind, which came complete with collaborations alongside BigBoss Donno, Tae Dawg, Cheecho, and Duwop — a Chopped Not Slopped version of Militant Mind was later released by way of The Chopstars‘ own DJ illaDell.

Press play on “Get N Go” below.