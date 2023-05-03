Nicki Minaj warns against texting moving images or short clips of yourself — here’s why.
Last night (May 2), the New York lyricist spent time on her Twitter platform to speak on the “odd” subject. Minaj said individuals messaged her throughout her career with Graphics Interchange Formats (GIFs) of herself. However, the “Super Bass” songwriter never told them how she felt about it until now.
“For years, people would send GIFs of me in text convos, and I didn’t know what it was or how they got it,” Minaj tweeted. “I found the whole thing very odd, to be honest. I never told those people that.”
For years ppl would send GIFS of me in text convos & I didn’t know what it was or how they got it. I found the whole thing very odd tbh. I never told those ppl that. pic.twitter.com/Q3FkvRgtWS
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 3, 2023
Individuals often use GIFs to express their thoughts, emotions, or feelings that otherwise take too long to say in a text. The Grammy-nominated artist further explained how those distressful encounters caused her not to use the format when texting.
“‘Til this day, I do not use GIFs in texts due to that past trauma,” she continued. “Also, please never use a GIF of yourself. That’s top-tier weird behavior. I’d block you from my phone.” Minaj quickly changed the subject by asking her followers if they were “watching the ‘Alone’ video.”
Til this day I do not use GIFS in texts due to that past trauma. Also, please never use a GIF of yourself. That’s top tier weird behavior. I’d block you from my phone. So who’s watching the #AloneVideo?
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 3, 2023
Yesterday, the Trinidadian-born rapper and Kim Petras released the highly anticipated music video to their single “Alone.” It was trending two hours before its premiere as Minaj jokingly told her followers to use the hashtag or “be exiled.” Once the video dropped, viewers were obsessed with Minaj’s bars, fashion, and endless puns.
#AloneVideo OUT NOW!!! @kimpetras 🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊https://t.co/L16V6XEf2D pic.twitter.com/gZ7WLonURD
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 2, 2023
One Twitter user used a short video as they expressed how much the 40-year-old versatile storyteller slayed in all categories. “Nicki looks ate in the ‘Alone’ video,” they said. “Whoever styled mother deserves a raise because they ate down. The aesthetics of the red hair alone. Like, she looks so f**kin’ good!”
Nicki looks ate in the Alone video, whoever styled mother deserves a raise because they ate down, the aesthetics on the red hair alone like she’s look so fkn good! pic.twitter.com/XPZkNxrjKY
— minajtrollz (@minajtrollz) May 2, 2023
Another viewer also believed Minaj paid homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld, who was honored at the 2023 Met Gala. Like the fashion icon, the “Bang Bang” performer wore a collar and Black tie look in the video.
Nicki Minaj seemingly honours Karl Lagerfeld in her own unique way by paying homage to his iconic collar & black tie look. #AloneVideo pic.twitter.com/7mCyEZwYHb
— The Onika Magazine (@onikamagazinee) May 2, 2023
