Nicki Minaj warns against texting moving images or short clips of yourself — here’s why.

Last night (May 2), the New York lyricist spent time on her Twitter platform to speak on the “odd” subject. Minaj said individuals messaged her throughout her career with Graphics Interchange Formats (GIFs) of herself. However, the “Super Bass” songwriter never told them how she felt about it until now.

“For years, people would send GIFs of me in text convos, and I didn’t know what it was or how they got it,” Minaj tweeted. “I found the whole thing very odd, to be honest. I never told those people that.”

Individuals often use GIFs to express their thoughts, emotions, or feelings that otherwise take too long to say in a text. The Grammy-nominated artist further explained how those distressful encounters caused her not to use the format when texting.

“‘Til this day, I do not use GIFs in texts due to that past trauma,” she continued. “Also, please never use a GIF of yourself. That’s top-tier weird behavior. I’d block you from my phone.” Minaj quickly changed the subject by asking her followers if they were “watching the ‘Alone’ video.”

Yesterday, the Trinidadian-born rapper and Kim Petras released the highly anticipated music video to their single “Alone.” It was trending two hours before its premiere as Minaj jokingly told her followers to use the hashtag or “be exiled.” Once the video dropped, viewers were obsessed with Minaj’s bars, fashion, and endless puns.

One Twitter user used a short video as they expressed how much the 40-year-old versatile storyteller slayed in all categories. “Nicki looks ate in the ‘Alone’ video,” they said. “Whoever styled mother deserves a raise because they ate down. The aesthetics of the red hair alone. Like, she looks so f**kin’ good!”

Another viewer also believed Minaj paid homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld, who was honored at the 2023 Met Gala. Like the fashion icon, the “Bang Bang” performer wore a collar and Black tie look in the video.