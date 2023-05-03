Photo: Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Nicki Minaj warns against texting moving images or short clips of yourself — here’s why.

Last night (May 2), the New York lyricist spent time on her Twitter platform to speak on the “odd” subject. Minaj said individuals messaged her throughout her career with Graphics Interchange Formats (GIFs) of herself. However, the “Super Bass” songwriter never told them how she felt about it until now.

“For years, people would send GIFs of me in text convos, and I didn’t know what it was or how they got it,” Minaj tweeted. “I found the whole thing very odd, to be honest. I never told those people that.”

Individuals often use GIFs to express their thoughts, emotions, or feelings that otherwise take too long to say in a text. The Grammy-nominated artist further explained how those distressful encounters caused her not to use the format when texting.

“‘Til this day, I do not use GIFs in texts due to that past trauma,” she continued. “Also, please never use a GIF of yourself. That’s top-tier weird behavior. I’d block you from my phone.” Minaj quickly changed the subject by asking her followers if they were “watching the ‘Alone’ video.”

Yesterday, the Trinidadian-born rapper and Kim Petras released the highly anticipated music video to their single “Alone.” It was trending two hours before its premiere as Minaj jokingly told her followers to use the hashtag or “be exiled.” Once the video dropped, viewers were obsessed with Minaj’s bars, fashion, and endless puns.

One Twitter user used a short video as they expressed how much the 40-year-old versatile storyteller slayed in all categories. “Nicki looks ate in the ‘Alone’ video,” they said. “Whoever styled mother deserves a raise because they ate down. The aesthetics of the red hair alone. Like, she looks so f**kin’ good!”

Another viewer also believed Minaj paid homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld, who was honored at the 2023 Met Gala. Like the fashion icon, the “Bang Bang” performer wore a collar and Black tie look in the video.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cordae heads to Japan in "The Water (Freestyle)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime show becomes the most watched in history

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

Scar Lip's stamp of approval from Cardi B leaves her in tears

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.02.2023

ASAP Rocky apologizes to fan he jumped over before the 2023 Met Gala

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.02.2023

Diddy hosts star-studded 2023 Met Gala after-party presented by CÎROC and DeLeón

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Shordie Shordie releases new "Better With Each Other" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Lil Wayne advocates for healthier eating as he records his tour bus pulling over to cook

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Nines throws a party in "Different League" visual with Nafe Smallz and Clavish

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

IDK recruits NLE Choppa for "Salty"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

Boosie mourns the loss of his doctor while sharing he's cancer-free

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Met Gala

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.02.2023

Allstar JR unveils deluxe edition of 'Organized Crime 2' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and more morph into Karl Lagerfeld's beloved feline for the 2023 Met Gala

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Zaytoven and Future announce 'Beast Mode 3' release date

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Tour Tales | Cochise reveals the art to stage diving: "Think of it like a video game"

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.02.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Nicki Minaj
Pop
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cordae heads to Japan in "The Water (Freestyle)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime show becomes the most watched in history

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

Scar Lip's stamp of approval from Cardi B leaves her in tears

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.02.2023

ASAP Rocky apologizes to fan he jumped over before the 2023 Met Gala

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.02.2023

Diddy hosts star-studded 2023 Met Gala after-party presented by CÎROC and DeLeón

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Shordie Shordie releases new "Better With Each Other" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Lil Wayne advocates for healthier eating as he records his tour bus pulling over to cook

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Nines throws a party in "Different League" visual with Nafe Smallz and Clavish

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

IDK recruits NLE Choppa for "Salty"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

Boosie mourns the loss of his doctor while sharing he's cancer-free

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Met Gala

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.02.2023

Allstar JR unveils deluxe edition of 'Organized Crime 2' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and more morph into Karl Lagerfeld's beloved feline for the 2023 Met Gala

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Zaytoven and Future announce 'Beast Mode 3' release date

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Tour Tales | Cochise reveals the art to stage diving: "Think of it like a video game"

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.02.2023
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.

By REVOLT
  /  04.28.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
View More