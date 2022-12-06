When the clock strikes midnight on Wednesday (Dec. 7), BSlime will unveil his new body of work Love Me Or Don’t, which will contain 15 cuts and additional assists from Future, Blocklife Okky, Toosii, Booley, Persona, and Young Thug with the latter appearing on two of the project’s standout cuts. One of them, the AJ Stay Workin, Martyr, 1babyG, and Razy-produced “Whippin It,” is a genre-bending vibe that’s perfect for the artists’ boastful rhymes about wealth, vices, and much more:

“Drippin’ in that AMG 63 Benz, I cut ties wit’ all them losers, told ’em I don’t need friends… I was just whippin’ the Lamb’, I came straight outta the trenches, had the ambition to get it, but I had to whip it right out of the skillet, all I know is to go get it, came out of the trenches, I’m one of the realest, I got pulled over by 12, he wiggin’, he had to let up on the ticket, I was just whipping the Benz…”

Tonight (Dec. 6), ahead of the project’s release, REVOLT is premiering the new visual for “Whippin It,” which comes courtesy of MOSHPXT. The special effects-heavy clip begins with a shot of BSlime and Thug in a lab creating a customized version of a Benz coupe. Later on, BSlime gets cozy with a flight attendant on a private jet before hopping in his computer-generated vehicle and driving off with her.

BSlime explained to REVOLT the meaning behind Love Me Or Don’t:

“I’m not making music or going through life to ‘people please.’ I’ll never be able to satisfy everyone. People will either love me or not, regardless of what I drop, and this is the inspiration behind the title.”

Fans can press play on “Whippin It” and check out the full tracklist for Love Me Or Don’t below.

Love Me Or Don’t tracklist: