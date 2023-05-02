Zaytoven and Future have something special up their sleeves. Today (May 2), the acclaimed producer took to Twitter to announce their joint project Beast Mode 3 is officially on the way. The offering will mark the third installment of their well-loved Beast Mode mixtape series. The first release made landfall back in 2015 and included appearances from Juvenile and Young Scooter. Along with Monster and 56 Nights, it was also considered to be the third piece of Future’s infamous trilogy of mixtapes that set the tone for his successful career.

The trailer confirmed May 5 is set as the official release date. The clip showcased a compilation of memorable moments between the producer-rapper duo, including wild nights on tour, long studio sessions, and everything in between.

“What is beast mode to me? For somebody to go beast mode, it’s the rose that grew from the concrete. Going from nothing to something. Real street music. That combination of music. What if there was no Zaytoven? What if there was no Future? We wouldn’t get Beast Mode,” the beatmaker said in the video.

In the tweet, Zaytoven also tagged Young Thug, Drake, and Lil Durk, insinuating they may be featured on the forthcoming mixtape.

Future’s most recent project was April 2022’s I NEVER LIKED YOU. The project marked his ninth studio album and originally came with assists from Kanye West, Young Thug, Gunna, Drake, Tems, EST Gee, and Kodak Black. Days later, he released the extended edition, adding on six songs and new features from Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Young Scooter.

Be sure to check out the official trailer for Beast Mode 3 by Zaytoven and Future down below and keep an eye out for the debut on May 5.