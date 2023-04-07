Joyner Lucas is busy putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming Not Now, I’m Busy album. So far, fans have been able to enjoy “Devils Work 2” from the project, the second installment of his ADHD track from 2020. Today (April 7), he keeps his momentum going with “Blackout,” a brand new Future-assisted single from Not Now, I’m Busy. On the song, the “Ramen & OJ” rapper spits some introspective bars:

“Yeah, I can’t hide my pain no more (Joyner), this s**t gon’ make me lash out, I ain’t playin’ games no more , I really might just blackout (Blackout)/ She can’t feel her legs no more, I blew her f**kin’ back out (Back out), run up on me, b**ch, on God, I’ll blow your f**kin’ back out (Brr, back out), where I’m from, this s**t go down, a lot of n**gas crash out (Crash out)/ I just seen my cousin cop some work up out the crack house (Crack house)”

In 2020, Lucas released his last project, Evolution, a 12-track offering with additional appearances from The Game, Ashanti, Rick Ross, and more. Since then, he has stayed active by dishing out guest verses on more recent tracks like “Lucky You” by Eminem, “Luv Bang” by Trey Trilla, and more.

Meanwhile, Future dropped off his latest LP, I NEVER LIKED YOU, back in April 2022. The project marked his 9th studio album. It originally came with 16 tracks and assists from Kanye West, Young Thug, Gunna, Drake, Tems, EST Gee, and Kodak Black. Days later, he released the extended edition, and added on six songs and new features from Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Young Scooter.

Be sure to press play on Joyner Lucas’ brand new “Blackout” single featuring Future down below.