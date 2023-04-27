NLE Choppa officially unleashed his sophomore album, Cottonwood 2, earlier this month. The 22-track project marked the second installment of the series he debuted back in 2019. It was led by previews like “S**t Me Out,” “Champions,” and “Ain’t Gonna Answer,” the last of which included a feature from one of his favorite rappers, Lil Wayne.

Yesterday (April 26), the Memphis talent switched things up by dropping off an official dance video for the aforementioned “Ain’t Gonna Answer” track. The new high-energy clip is directed by frequent collaborator WaterWippinEvan and sees NLE Choppa showing off some moves with a group of dancers in a studio. On the track, he pays homage to Weezy’s opening hook in “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy”:

“Don’t be worried ’bout what we be doin’, what we doin’? Makin’ money/ What they doin’? Hatin’ on us, if they want it, take it from me/ What them other n**gas doin’? I don’t know ’cause I don’t stunt ’em/ Mind my business, on my mama, f**k a n**ga how I’m comin'”

NLE Choppa’s previous body of work was 2022’s Me vs. Me, a 16-song project complete with collaborations alongside Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo. That offering served as a follow-up to 2020’s From Dark to Light mixtape as well as his full-length LP Top Shotta.

Outside of his own releases, the 20-year-old rapper can be heard featured on recent tracks like “FAITHFUL” by Macklemore, “Ostre Pestki” by Malik Montana, “9 Lives” by DDG, “Switches” by Clay “Krucial” Perry III, and more. In additional news, he also participated in a panel and performance at the Grammy Museum’s Grammy In The Schools festival back in February.

Be sure to press play on NLE Choppa’s brand new “Ain’t Gonna Answer” music video down below.