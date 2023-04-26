Earn Your Leisure is bringing together some of today’s top business moguls all in one event. Today (April 26), the financial media platform announced the return of their highly anticipated Invest Fest. This year, it is set to take place at the Georgia World Conference Center in Atlanta, GA, from Aug. 25-27, a move that has expanded the initiative to accommodate a whopping 22,000 guests.

Special guests who will be making an appearance include business moguls like Sean “Diddy” Combs, Robert Smith, and Mike Novogratz, as well as fellow entrepreneurs and leaders like Rich Paul, Steve Stoute, Al Harrington, Ray Lewis, Jermaine Dupri, and Junior Bridgeman. Earn Your Leisure also officially partnered with Combs and Steve Harvey, and this marks Harvey’s second year in a row doing so.

“The platform Rashad and Troy have built with ‘Earn Your Leisure’ is very important because they’re teaching millions about financial literacy and how to be smarter with their money,” said Combs. “Invest Fest is an example of unity and using our collective power to make a real impact, so I’m excited to be speaking in front of thousands of people looking to be informed in a way that will inspire them.”

The official description on their website of the successful returning event reads, “Invest Fest is a first of its kind, in-person experience to combine investing, entrepreneurship, pop culture, and entertainment in a festival setting.”

Attendees will be able to indulge in informative panel discussions, workshops, a live podcast stage, and endless networking opportunities. The weekend will also include live performances from Jeezy and Ja Rule, a food truck caravan, and even an outdoor marketplace showcasing over 400 small businesses.

Registration for Invest Fest 2023 is now open. Click here for more information.