As previously reported by REVOLT, fans were shocked when Murder Inc. frontman Irv Gotti recently shared intimate details regarding himself and songstress Ashanti, who was signed to his label at the time. The revelation came during an episode of “Drink Champs” posted on Saturday (Aug. 6). Since then, many have questioned why Gotti would bring up such a personal situation that happened 20 years ago.

Some, like fellow New York rapper Fat Joe, who collaborated with Ashanti on songs like “What’s Luv?,” wondered why Murder Inc. rapper Ja Rule, who was present during the interview, didn’t speak up to defend his former labelmate. Yesterday (Aug. 11), Ja Rule finally addressed the situation and admitted that he does not “condone” that type of behavior.

“Brotherly love. The last few days have been very turbulent for me, but it’s time to land the plane. I love my sis. I love my bro. But I DO NOT condone or agree with the behavior nor the way Gotti handled things on ‘Drink Champs,’” he began. The “Always On Time” artist continued explaining: “I hope y’all understand how uncomfortable this is for me being in the middle of something I wish to not be. Going forward, all I ask is to be left out of this. Please and thank you!!! Sincerely, Switzerland Bennett.” The statement was posted to the star’s official Instagram account and featured two recent photos of him and Ashanti performing on stage.

As of late, Ja Rule and Ashanti have often performed their chart-topping hits from the 2000s. The “Baby” singer recently teamed up with her ex, St. Louis rapper Nelly for a show last week. They performed their 2008 song “Body on Me” in Oakland, California. The pair dated for nearly a decade in the early 2000s. Nelly’s relationship with the songstress was also discussed by Gotti while on “Drink Champs.”