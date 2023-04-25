Luh Tyler is on a roll. Mere weeks after the arrival of his debut mixtape, My Vision, he’s already back with a hard-hitting new single titled “First Show.” Released on Friday (April 21), the Just Call Me Chris-produced effort is full of the confident bars that Tyler is becoming well-known for.
“They like, ‘D**n, boy, you got your own flow, you on some different s**t,’ this h** getting on my nerves, I need a different b**ch, I don’t wear designer, I be stepping in some simple s**t, oh yeah, I’m finna pop my s**t like a pimple, b**ch, tell me how you hating on a n**ga you don’t even know? H**s be out here really cap, call ‘еm Pinocchio, I’ll never switch up on bro, I’m sticking to the codе, n**gas hating on my motion, this s**t gettin’ old…”
My Vision was liberated back in March and served as Luh Tyler’s first official offering since partnering with Atlantic Records. The project consisted of 12 dope cuts and notable features from Anti Da Menace, BabyTron, Loe Shimmy, Trapland Pat, NoCap, and more. A few days after its initial drop, fans were then treated to a Reloaded version of My Vision with five additional songs, including the Lil Uzi Vert-assisted banger “Ransom.”
2022 was truly a breakout year for Tyler, much in part thanks to street hits like “Moon,” “Feel Like Kurt Angle,” “Fat Racks,” and “Can’t Even Name Dis.” In November, he dropped off a visual for “Law & Order,” which quickly went viral and has since garnered more than 18 million views on YouTube.
Press play on “First Show.” If you missed it, a full stream of Luh Tyler‘s My Vision: Reloaded and an accompanying clip for “Stand On Biz” can be found below.
