Ever since the release of “Law & Order” in November, Luh Tyler has been on a roll. Since then, the Tallahassee talent has continued to build on his momentum with viral cuts like “A Day In The NOYA” with LOE Shimmy, “Hollywood” with DTE Lil Dayday, “Back Flippin,” “I Got A Dollar,” and “Can’t Move Wrong” with Trapland Pat.

On Friday (Feb. 3), Tyler continued his rise to fame with “Dennis,” a hard-hitting offering that sees production from Flex, FOREVEROLLING, and Rizzo. As with previous efforts, the track is full of bars about getting money, women, and more:

“I chase that pape’, that’s all that we know, she shakin’ a**, she off that ‘migo, ain’t talkin’ ’bout cash, don’t speak my lingo, jumped in the game, I got a cheat code, just drop a bag ‘causе you a cheap h**, I’m peepin’ shade straight through the peepholе, this s**t get reckless just like Rico, my shades on, no, I can’t see folks, shades on, no, I can’t see, n**ga, I been countin’ up cheese, those rhinestone, them ain’t VVs, bro’nem spin just like CDs…”

“Dennis” also comes with a matching video courtesy of CottoOverDidIt and Herve Mompoint, which begins with shots of Tyler riding shotgun alongside a woman in an old school droptop. Mixing together claymation effects with real footage, viewers can also see the 16-year-old in MVP mode on the basketball court as an energetic crowd cheers him on.

In an interview with Dirty Glove Bastard (above), Tyler revealed how he began making music:

“Listening to my friends and stuff just made me want to try it, and I tried it. And they was like, ‘You sounding good.’ I ain’t like how it sounded at first… [I] started taking that b**ch serious.”

Press play on “Dennis” below.