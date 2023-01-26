Yesterday (Jan. 25), Luh Tyler teamed up with Trapland Pat for the collaboration “Can’t Move Wrong,” a laid-back offering that’s full of raps about street life, women, and getting to the money:

“N**ga gettin’ to that green just like CeeLo, n**ga, I’m a smooth a** jit… and I got your girlfriend bitin’ like mosquito, I might go and get her edges laid like a Frito, n**gas know I snap on every beat, b**ch, I’m in another n**ga city just like every week, know I gotta stay up on the grind, n**ga, ain’t no sleep, know you gotta watch out for them n**gas ’cause they movin’ creep, gotta look out for the fam, n**ga, that’s what made me…”

“Can’t Move Wrong” also comes with a matching video courtesy of CottoOverDidit. Viewers can see the Floridian stars with their crews at a gas station and in the studio.

Late last year, Luh Tyler found himself making huge waves with the runaway single “Law & Order,” along with an accompanying clip that saw him in the midst of Florida A&M University‘s packed homecoming event. In a recent interview with Jordan Ross and Head Knockerz, the Tallahassee talent surprised many by revealing how he created a bulk of his songs using the mobile phone app BandLab:

“That’s what I did my biggest song on,” he said. “‘Law & Order,’ ‘Fat Racks,’ I did that. ‘I Feel Like Kurt Angle,’ that song [was done on] BandLab. I don’t even know, I just got on that b**ch [and] tried some s**t out… I been recording on BandLab for a little minute, though… I’ll be playin’ on that b**ch and then send it to the group chat.”

Press play on Luh Tyler and Trapland Pat‘s “Can’t Move Wrong” below.