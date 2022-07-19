A man working on the set of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was shot and killed on Tuesday (July 19). He was a part of the production crew’s effort to reserve parking space, and transport and secure equipment. It’s unclear if he was an NBC employee or contracted to fulfill parking enforcement duties.

The 31-year-old was sitting in a vehicle in Greenpoint this morning at 5:15 a.m. when a gunman approached the car and opened fire. Detective Adam Navarro of the NYPD confirms the man was found unconscious with bullet wounds in his face and neck. The victim — who hasn’t been identified by his family yet — was rushed to NYC Health + Hospital/Woodhull and pronounced dead around 6:00 a.m.

The shooting took place on North Henry Street, a residential neighborhood. No arrests have been made yet but Detective Navarro describes the male suspect as a thin man with a medium complexion. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

An NBC and Universal Television spokeswoman released the following statement: “We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

The NBC drama series premiered in April 2021 and was renewed for a third season, which is slated to air later this year. The spinoff follows “Law & Order: SVU’s” fan-favorite Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler. Stabler is now a member of the New York Police Department’s organized crime unit. The show’s cast includes Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, and Nona Parker Johnson.