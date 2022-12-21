Back in June, Trapland Pat shared his official Trapnificent project, an 18-track body of work that boasted assists from BIG30, Fredo Bang, Mozzy, and Eli Fross. Since then, he has treated fans with a run of singles that included cuts like “Big Business (Remix)” featuring Rick Ross, “Z Land,” and “Vibes.”

Yesterday (Dec. 20), the Broward County artist returned with his latest follow-up, “Woo.” In the new ShotbyJolo-directed video, Pat sets up a romantic evening in the house with his lady as he prepares a meal and a rose-filled milk bath for her. On the song, he spits some bars to her about the game:

“Don’t feel like packing when we landing, that’s when we go to shopping/ He call my phone asking for prices, he ain’t ever coppin’/ Them n**gas dead, DOA, I ain’t talking coffin/ What’s the point of having them if you don’t ever love them/ They need to clean up on the block, we gon’ have to mop ’em/ They threw that n***a in the cradle, we gon’ have to rock him/ Them n**gas groupies, see the racks, they asking what we selling”

Outside of his own releases, the “Big Business” rapper can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Backend” by $windlaaa, “HIT Stick” by Yungchase215, “Murder Rate” by Intensify, and plenty more.

In an interview from earlier this year, Pat delved into the details of his current label situation at Alamo Records and Bang Biz. “I felt like we came to an agreement that was negotiable,” he said. “I feel like they can win and I can win. We both can benefit from this situation.”

Be sure to press play on Trapland Pat’s brand new “Woo” music video down below.