Back in June, Trapland Pat shared his official Trapnificent project, an 18-track body of work that boasted assists from BIG30, Fredo Bang, Mozzy, and Eli Fross. Since then, he has treated fans with a run of singles that included cuts like “Big Business (Remix)” featuring Rick Ross, “Z Land,” and “Vibes.”

Yesterday (Nov. 30), the Broward County artist added onto his streak with “Road 2 Riches.” The new track arrived paired with a KillerJack-directed video that sees Pat taking the driver’s seat of an 18-wheeler. On the song, he shows off his flow over some drum heavy-production by frequent collaborator Pepper Jack Zoe:

“Every time you switch clothes, you gotta change the load/ On the road to riches, got a shift, you can’t be moving slow/ If it came down to it, I’ll pay the racks and we so we splat, oversized load, we push on the max/ If you ain’t standin’ on business, you ain’t speaking no facts/ Going through s**t I can’t explain, see he a special type of grinder, he gon’ find the real”

In an interview from earlier this year, Pat delved into the details of his current label situation at Alamo Records and Bang Biz. “I felt like we came to an agreement that was negotiable,” he said. “I feel like they can win and I can win. We both can benefit from this situation. After that, we just been working. You know when s**t be genuine because you have that feeling. I don’t have no bad feelings about the direction I’m going in, so I just followed through.”

Be sure to press play on Trapland Pat’s brand new music video for “Road 2 Riches” down below.