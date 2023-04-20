Lil Uzi Vert is making it clear they don’t care what you think about them.

Last night (April 19), the 27-year-old Philadelphia native took to Instagram with a message for haters. After social media users have spent months commenting on their appearance, Lil Uzi has seemingly had enough.

Through their Instagram Story, they said, “Chow understands people don’t like [the] ways of Chow. But Chow don’t give a f**k. Chow rich and never look back. Suck my monkey tail. Leslie out.” Lil Uzi using the moniker Leslie Chow was a reference to the free-spirited Hangover character of the same name.

Their Instagram message came after they were trending on April 16. Lil Uzi uploaded a video rocking a new hairstyle while visiting Thailand. Many commenters began speaking about the artist’s looks, comparing them to Leslie Chow. That day, the talented rapper continued with the newly given alter ego online while performing at the country’s first Rolling Loud Festival. “Toodeloo, muthaf**kas! It’s Chow,” Lil Uzi was heard saying in a video as they walked in a robe while holding a cigarette.

Last month, the “Money Longer” hitmaker performed at Rolling Loud California as a headliner. The 27-year-old engaged fans as they put on a show using some of their well-known songs. During their performance, Lil Uzi joined a group of girls on stage on an inflatable trampoline. While jumping up and down, they thanked the festival for having them. “Thank you, Rolling Loud,” Lil Uzi said.

Lil Uzi is currently one of the hottest rappers in the music industry. The artist’s latest success comes after their hit single “Just Wanna Rock” went viral. From the NFL to TikTok and even “The Tonight Show,” fans worldwide began doing the dance made famous by the Philadelphia native. The song’s music video has surpassed 85 million views within five months.