Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

Delayed but not denied perfectly sums up a recent monumental occasion for Martin Lawrence.

Yesterday (April 20), the 58-year-old actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The honor was long overdue for the comedian, who has been a staple in the TV/film industry for over 30 years.

In the early ’90s, Lawrence began making a name for himself through stand-up and roles in films such as House Party. However, the German-born actor caught Hollywood’s attention when he starred in his sitcom, “Martin.” The hilarious show premiered in 1992 and continued for five seasons. It’s still considered as one of the best sitcoms of all time.

When asked about how long it took to receive the star, Lawrence told ET‘s Kevin Frazier that it was “better late than never.” The Blue Streak star also shared his gratitude for his family and friends like Steve Harvey, Lynn Whitfield, and Tracy Morgan in attendance.

“[It] means the world to me, and I’m so honored. I feel so blessed. I know that I’m blessed,” Lawrence revealed. “I’m grateful to God, and I’m grateful to my fans, my family, my friends, and everybody that just supported and showed me love.”

Throughout his career, Lawrence has become a box office hit. In 2000, he debuted the first of a trilogy for Big Momma’s House. In it, the talented actor starred most of the time as an elderly a**-kicking grandmother. According to Box Office Mojo, the franchise has made over $200 million in its lifetime. But the most notorious franchise of Lawrence’s career started earlier. In 1995, he teamed up with Will Smith to launch Bad Boys.

Since then, the pair have starred in two additional sequels, with another currently in production. When asked about the fourth Bad Boys film, Lawrence said, “It has the chance to be the best one of them all. And everybody’s doing their thing. We got a lot of the team back from the last one. Big Willie’s doing his thing as always and so focused. And, yeah, it has the chance to be the biggest one.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Curtbone has a message for the youth: "Be honorable to your word"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.20.2023

Damson Idris' acting in "Snowfall's" finale should earn him his first Emmy nomination, Twitter says

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

"Snowfall" delivers a stellar "curtain call" series finale and leaves Twitter mourning

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

For Karlous Miller, masculinity means self-sufficiency, strength and being a stand-up guy

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.19.2023

Seth Meyers hilariously recalls passing out after day drinking with Rihanna

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Teyana Taylor gets candid about how her real-life experiences helped morph her 'A Thousand and One' character

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp star in new trailer for HBO's "The Idol"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Rep for 50 Cent denies Cuban Link engagement rumors

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Jemele Hill

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.17.2023

21 Savage flexes his vocal range while adding bass to Usher's "My Boo"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Jamie Foxx undergoing testing in Atlanta where he remains hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

"Swarm's" Dominique Fishback hopes to team up with Malia Obama on a future project

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

T.K. Kirkland admits he seriously regretted disrespecting Eddie and Charlie Murphy

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.15.2023

Tina Turner gives Angela Bassett her flowers in touching 'TIME100' tribute

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

Netflix releases Jada Pinkett Smith-produced “Queen Cleopatra” docuseries trailer

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Martin Lawrence

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Curtbone has a message for the youth: "Be honorable to your word"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.20.2023

Damson Idris' acting in "Snowfall's" finale should earn him his first Emmy nomination, Twitter says

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

"Snowfall" delivers a stellar "curtain call" series finale and leaves Twitter mourning

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

For Karlous Miller, masculinity means self-sufficiency, strength and being a stand-up guy

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.19.2023

Seth Meyers hilariously recalls passing out after day drinking with Rihanna

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Teyana Taylor gets candid about how her real-life experiences helped morph her 'A Thousand and One' character

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp star in new trailer for HBO's "The Idol"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Rep for 50 Cent denies Cuban Link engagement rumors

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Jemele Hill

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.17.2023

21 Savage flexes his vocal range while adding bass to Usher's "My Boo"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Jamie Foxx undergoing testing in Atlanta where he remains hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

"Swarm's" Dominique Fishback hopes to team up with Malia Obama on a future project

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

T.K. Kirkland admits he seriously regretted disrespecting Eddie and Charlie Murphy

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.15.2023

Tina Turner gives Angela Bassett her flowers in touching 'TIME100' tribute

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

Netflix releases Jada Pinkett Smith-produced “Queen Cleopatra” docuseries trailer

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Chlöe Bailey on starring in Will Packer’s musical comedy ‘Praise This’

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Chlöe Bailey, who recently starred in Will Packer’s ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More