Delayed but not denied perfectly sums up a recent monumental occasion for Martin Lawrence.

Yesterday (April 20), the 58-year-old actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The honor was long overdue for the comedian, who has been a staple in the TV/film industry for over 30 years.

In the early ’90s, Lawrence began making a name for himself through stand-up and roles in films such as House Party. However, the German-born actor caught Hollywood’s attention when he starred in his sitcom, “Martin.” The hilarious show premiered in 1992 and continued for five seasons. It’s still considered as one of the best sitcoms of all time.

Martin Lawrence has received a much-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today!! pic.twitter.com/8AF7J8fBk8 — Blex (@blex_media) April 20, 2023

When asked about how long it took to receive the star, Lawrence told ET‘s Kevin Frazier that it was “better late than never.” The Blue Streak star also shared his gratitude for his family and friends like Steve Harvey, Lynn Whitfield, and Tracy Morgan in attendance.

“[It] means the world to me, and I’m so honored. I feel so blessed. I know that I’m blessed,” Lawrence revealed. “I’m grateful to God, and I’m grateful to my fans, my family, my friends, and everybody that just supported and showed me love.”

Throughout his career, Lawrence has become a box office hit. In 2000, he debuted the first of a trilogy for Big Momma’s House. In it, the talented actor starred most of the time as an elderly a**-kicking grandmother. According to Box Office Mojo, the franchise has made over $200 million in its lifetime. But the most notorious franchise of Lawrence’s career started earlier. In 1995, he teamed up with Will Smith to launch Bad Boys.

26 years ago Will Smith and Martin Lawrence teamed up for ‘Bad Boys’ This still one of the funniest scenes in movie history pic.twitter.com/qt6FCGxGOE — memory lane (@bitchiwas999) April 7, 2021

Since then, the pair have starred in two additional sequels, with another currently in production. When asked about the fourth Bad Boys film, Lawrence said, “It has the chance to be the best one of them all. And everybody’s doing their thing. We got a lot of the team back from the last one. Big Willie’s doing his thing as always and so focused. And, yeah, it has the chance to be the biggest one.”